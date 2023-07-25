Wildfires latest: Firefighting plane crashes in Greece

<div><h2><strong>Wildfires strike Italy as Greece battles eighth day of blazes</strong></h2><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/7/25/990c5a69-b239-4a26-b677-f6722d0386ec.jpg" />\n<figcaption>A wildfire forced the closure of the Sicilian airport Falcone-Borsellino in Punta Raisi near Palermo. Reuters</figcaption></figure><div></div></div><p><em>Nicky Harley</em> reports:</p><p>Palermo Airport in Sicily was forced to close for hours on Tuesday as the island became the latest European destination to be hit by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2023/07/19/where-are-wildfires-burning-in-europe/" target="_blank">wildfires</a>.</p><p>Air traffic was temporarily halted at the airport in the Sicilian capital as firefighters tackled a huge blaze close to its perimeter.</p><p>The events in Sicily come as Greece battles fires, which have led to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2023/07/24/rhodes-fire-evacuation-greece/" target="_blank">evacuation</a> of thousands of people, for an eighth day.</p><p>In Greece, a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2023/07/25/firefighting-plane-crashes-in-greece-as-more-evacuations-ordered/" target="_blank">firefighting plane crashed</a> on Tuesday while battling a forest blaze on the island of Evia, a fire service representative said.</p><p>Crete was also put<b> </b>on red alert while fires also raged on the island of Corfu, off the west coast of Greece, and Evia island, near the capital, Athens.</p><p>More evacuations have been ordered in southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/07/23/thousands-of-tourists-and-locals-flee-as-wildfires-rage-on-greek-island-of-rhodes/" target="_blank">Rhodes</a>, where 19,000 people, mostly tourists, have been rescued in buses and boats from the path of the fire that swept towards coastal areas from the mountains.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2023/07/25/italy-fire-palermo-airport/">Read more</a></strong></p></div>