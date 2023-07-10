Turkey agrees to back Sweden's bid to join Nato

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to forward Sweden's application to join Nato to his parliament for approval, the alliance's head Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

The agreement came after a late-night breakthrough on the deadlocked issue.

After Mr Erdogan and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson held talks in Vilnius, Mr Stoltenberg said Turkey agreed to move forward on the accession process.

"This is a historic day," the Nato Secretary General said.

US President Joe Biden swiftly welcomed the statement that Mr Erdogan would put the Swedish accession to the Grand National Assembly for swift ratification.

"I stand ready to work with President Erdogan and [Turkey] on enhancing defence and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area," Mr Biden said.

"I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd Nato ally."

Sweden’s Nato accession has been held up by objections from Turkey since last year. The country applied to join alongside Finland, which completed its accession as the 31st member this year.

The Swedish government increased prosecutions of activists who were tied to the Kurdish cause but had faced setbacks as radical fringe groups staged demonstrations that included desecration of the Quran.

After Mr Erdogan's recent re-election as Turkish leader, there had been hopes that diplomacy would produce agreement at the Vilnius summit.

In meetings on arrival in the Lithuanian capital, Mr Erdogan met the Nato and Swedish leaders, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, as frantic efforts came to a head.

A Turkish official said they had receiving assurances on key demands, including Stockholm’s approach to supporters of Kurdish separatists operating in its territory.

Glad to announce that after the meeting I hosted with @RTErdogan & @SwedishPM, President Erdogan has agreed to forward #Sweden's accession protocol to the Grand National Assembly ASAP & ensure ratification. This is an historic step which makes all #NATO Allies stronger & safer. pic.twitter.com/D7OeR5Vgba — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) July 10, 2023

The breakthrough, which followed months of arduous negotiations, came hours before a Nato leaders summit in Lithuania, where alliance members had originally hoped to be able to welcome Sweden as a new member.

Mr Michel said the talks with the Turkish leader led to progress on how to revive Ankara's pathway to EU membership, and that crucial steps would be made in the coming weeks to see better progress.

