France protesters shoot fireworks at police as 77 arrested over teen's killing

Almost 80 people have been arrested across France as protests intensify over the death of a teenager shot dead by police on Tuesday.

The boy, named only as Nahel M, 17, was shot at point-blank range after refusing a traffic stop in Nanterre, a northern suburb of Paris.

Police said 77 people had been arrested across the country, with protests reported across France and as far south as Toulouse.

The death of Nahel, reportedly of Algerian origin, has reignited public anger over police behaviour, particularly towards France's large ethnic minority population.

Police said he was shot in the chest after attempting to drive at an officer, a claim contradicted by footage released of the incident.

In the video, a voice is heard to say: “You are going to get a bullet in the head” before a police officer fires at Nahel, who tried to drive away from the scene.

Footage on social media showed protesters firing a volley of fireworks at riot police on Wednesday night.

🇫🇷 EN DIRECT - Les affrontements reprennent à #Nanterre avec de nombreux tirs de mortier d'artifices contre les forces de l'ordre. (témoins) pic.twitter.com/fcELtjBr7n — AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) June 28, 2023

In the central city of Lyon, 35 people have been rehomed after their apartments were destroyed by a fire started by fireworks, the fire service told AFP.

'Very tense' in Nanterre

In Nanterre, youths set up a barricade and at least a dozen vehicles were set on fire as police responded with tear gas.

“Justice for Nahel” and “Police kill” were scrawled on the walls of nearby buildings.

“It's very tense,” a mediator told Le Monde newspaper. “We're trying to act as a buffer but we know its going to be very complicated.”

Protests were also reported in other towns and cities, including in Lille and Rennes – where around 300 people gathered in memory of Nahel.

In the Essonne region south of the capital, a group set a bus on fire after forcing all the passengers off, police said, while in Clamart a tram was set on fire.

Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles during the clashes. Reuters

In the working class 18th and 19th districts of north-eastern Paris, police fired flashballs to disperse protesters burning rubbish, but instead of leaving, the crowd responded by throwing bottles, AFP reported.

“We are sick of being treated like this. This is for Nahel, we are Nahel,” said two young men calling themselves “avengers” as they wheeled rubbish bins from a nearby estate to add to a burning barricade.

One said his family had lived in France for three generations but “they are never going to accept us”.

On Wednesday morning, the Nanterre local council called for an end to the “destructive spiral”, while the government issued rare criticism of the security forces.

“A teenager was killed. That is inexplicable and unforgivable,” President Emmanuel Macron said during an official visit to Marseille in the south.