'Cowardly' stabbing attack on young children shocks France

French President Emmanuel Macron led the condemnation of an attack on young children in the eastern town of Annecy on Thursday, describing the stabbings as an “act of cowardice”.

The Syrian refugee accused of stabbing six in the French Alpine town did not appear to have a “terrorist motive”, the local prosecutor said.

Of the four children injured in the assault, one was aged 22 months, two were two-year-olds, and the eldest was three. At least one of the children was in a pushchair when they were attacked.

Two of the children are in a critical condition.

READ MORE Former Liverpool player describes seeing Annecy knife attack on children

One adult also suffered knife wounds and a second adult was hurt both with the attacker's knife and later by a shot fired by police as they were making the arrest, said prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis.

The suspect, who was pursued by bystanders, was shot at by police and detained. He was not injured.

“Children and one adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock,” Mr Macron said.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said during a press conference in Annecy: “These are very small children who were very seriously injured – as a parent and citizen, we are already very shocked.”

When asked if there would be anger over the suspect's being a migrant, Ms Borne said “solidarity must come first”.

Several children injured in stabbing in French Alps

The prosecutor in Annecy confirmed the suspect was a Syrian man in his 30s who had been granted legal refugee status in Sweden a decade ago. He had more recently moved to France and requested asylum and was of no fixed address.

“The motive [in the attack] remains to be determined,” said Ms Bonnet-Mathis.

Reports said the suspect is married with a three-year-old child and that he arrived in France late 2022.

In Paris, politicians interrupted a debate to observe a moment of silence for the injured.

Parliament Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet told MPs: “We hope that the consequences of this extremely serious attack are not consequences that will send the country into mourning.”

Annecy, a scenic town in the French Alps popular with tourists, is close to the border with Switzerland.

The helplessness of the young victims and the savagery of the attack shocked France, raising concerns there would be a surge in anti-Syria and anti-refugee sentiment.

Speaking to The National, Sofia Koller, senior research analyst at the Counter Extremism Project, said she was concerned the incident could led to more than rhetoric.

“The motivation is not clear yet,” she said.

“Some media and parts of the public are quick to judge when they see it was a foreign-looking man with a knife, and assume it was a terror attack.”

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, centre, speaks to the press following the attack. EPA

There are continuing debates and discussions in France and Europe on asylum seekers and immigration, Ms Koller said, speaking from Germany.

“So I think this attack really comes at the worst timing because the debate is quite present at the moment. So this attack might have an even higher impact on French society,” she said.

In a video viewed by AFP and confirmed by a source close to the case, the attacker can be heard twice saying “in the name of Jesus Christ” in English.

The assailant claimed to be Christian and was wearing a cross when he was arrested shortly after the attack.

Early morning tranquillity shattered by screams

Le Paquiet park in Annecy is a usually tranquil place, popular with tourists and locals.

But on Thursday morning, as parents took their children to the playground, local schoolchildren enjoyed a trip out and joggers exercised, screams rang out as the man, armed with a knife, began his vicious attack.

Video shared online shows how the attack played out.

In the horrific scenes, the man first circled the playground, slashing at a bystander, and then clambered over its barriers to attack those inside.

He appeared to focus on children, repeatedly stabbing one in a stroller and even returning a second time.

Expand Autoplay French police set up a cordon in Annecy, south-eastern France, in which several children were injured. AFP

The man appeared to shout “in the name of Jesus Christ” as he waved his knife in the air, while people nearby could be heard screaming for the police.

The man, dressed in shorts with a scarf wrapped around his head, was challenged by one bystander who used a rucksack for protection. The suspect left the playground, pursued by the witness before police arrived and shot him.

A witness who spoke to broadcaster BFM TV said he saw first responders working on “little bodies, three or four years old, perhaps”.

George, the owner of a nearby restaurant, told TV: “Mothers were crying, everybody was running.”

An ice cream seller who works in the waterside park said he had seen the attacker there several days previously, looking out at the lake ringed by mountains.

“It's a place where babysitters and parents take young children to play. I often see around 15 toddlers there in the morning, and the atmosphere is fantastic,” he said.

Former Liverpool FC footballer Anthony Le Tallec witnessed part of the attack, describing the scene in a story on Instagram.

He said he was running by the lake and saw people rushing towards him telling him to flee because there was a man attacking children with a knife.

Le Tallec said the suspect then appeared in front of him, tailed by police officers.

“He came near me, so I moved, I moved away,” he said.

“I see him go towards a grandma and a grandpa, and he attacked the grandpa.

“I said to the cops, 'shoot him! Kill him!' He attacked once, twice and then they started to shoot him.”

Le Tallec said he continued his run along the lake and spotted the children who were injured in the attack.

“It’s unfortunate but it’s crazy to have this in Annecy,” he said.

France has been shocked by a number of violent incidents over the past few months, including the fatal stabbing last month of a nurse in the northern town of Reims. Also last month, a drink-driver accidentally killed three policemen.

Mr Macron has denounced what he calls a “de-civilisation process” in the country, while opposition members of parliament say his government has been too lax on law and order.

“Nothing more abominable than to attack children,” Ms Braun-Pivet said on Twitter.