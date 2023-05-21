Climate change activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Anti-climate change activists in Italy turned Rome's famous Trevi Fountain black on Sunday, saying floods that have killed 14 people in the country's north-east were a warning.

Last Generation activists climbed into the famous fountain and poured a vegetable-based carbon liquid into it, before being pulled out and escorted away by police.

READ MORE Italy floods displace more than 36,000 people

"Our country is dying," the activists shouted, as tourists packed around the fountain in Rome's historic centre took photographs, applauded or booed.

Police pulled the protesters out and confiscated their banners against government-funded fossil fuels.

Mattia, 19, said he took part "because the horrible tragedy experienced in these days in Emilia-=Romagna is a forewarning of the black future that awaits mankind".

Last Generation pointed to a report by the Bank of Italy this month that found 23 per cent of Italian houses were at risk of flooding, at a potential cost of €3 billion a year.

Italy hit by heavy floods - in pictures

Expand Autoplay People wade through muddy water in Faenza, after heavy rain in Italy's Emilia Romagna region. Reuters

"While the climate crisis knocks at the door, breaking riverbanks and flinging fish into the streets, the Italian government cuts resources for soil protection" and fails on climate change mitigation, it said.

The environmental group said the carbon liquid used for the protest did not damage the fountain.

But Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said the clean-up would "cost time, effort and water, because this is a fountain which uses recirculating water".

"We now have to empty it and throw away 300,000 litres of water," he said.

Last Generation began peaceful but disruptive protests in Italy last year before the general election, urging politicians from all parties to make climate change their priority.

The protests in Italy are part of action across Europe to focus attention on climate change.

Activists have thrown soup, cake, mashed potatoes or washable paint at heritage and culture sites, and at artworks in museums.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Emilia-Romagna to visit areas hit by floods described as the worst in a century, after six months worth of rains fell in 36 hours.

Ms Meloni pledged to support the recovery of flood-hit areas in the north of the country on Sunday, after returning early from the G7 summit in Japan to see the damage first hand.

She stopped off on her way back from the summit in Asia to tour towns in the Emilia-Romagna region, where the floods have killed 14 people and caused damage estimated at billions of euros.

"It has been a tragedy but we can always recover strongly from crises," she told reporters in the city of Ravenna, one of the areas badly affected.

Ms Meloni, who leads a right-wing government, said it had been a moving experience to meet those caught up in the deluge.

She said the damage was huge but it was hard to put a figure on it.

"We will find the resources needed," Ms Meloni said, adding that Italy might call on the EU's Solidarity Fund for natural disasters.

Fellow leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima had also offered forms of support, she said.

Ms Meloni left the summit a day earlier than scheduled, saying her conscience would not allow her to stay away longer.

The rain had stopped on Sunday, and rescue teams and local volunteers were trying to pump out buildings and sweep away mud caking the streets before it could set under the sun.

The Italian government will hold a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to decide on measures to respond to the emergency.

Having seen some of the damage, Ms Meloni said she would spend Monday reviewing plans to support recovery efforts.

About 36,000 people had been forced to leave their homes, and many of those who remained in flooded areas were without electricity.

About 10,000 of those evacuated were able to go home by Sunday evening.

Agriculture has been hit hard in an area that grows fruit such as peaches, kiwis and apricots, as well as corn and grain.