Nine reported dead in Serbia school shooting

Nine people were reported dead on Wednesday in a school shooting in Serbia.

A pupil at the elementary school is suspected of carrying out the shooting in Belgrade.

The pupil, identified as K.K., was found and arrested in the schoolyard, Serbia's Interior Ministry said.

The ministry said eight children and a security guard were killed.

Six children were injured as well as a teacher, it said.

A local official told journalists the guard was killed and the teacher seriously wounded as they tried to protect pupils.

The guard "wanted to prevent the tragedy and he was the first victim," said Milan Nedeljkovic, the president of the local government district in Belgrade.

"Probably the tragedy would be even bigger if the man did not stand in front of the boy who was shooting," he said.

Police at the scene were "intensively working to shed light on all the facts and circumstances that led to this tragedy," a statement said.

Footage on local television showed a commotion outside the school as police took the suspect, whose head was covered, to a car parked in the street.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Serbia, which has strict gun laws, but many weapons remain unregistered after the wars and unrest of the 1990s.

This is a developing story