Eight people missing after apartment building collapses in France

Eight people are missing after an apartment building collapsed in Marseille, France, on Sunday.

Local prosecutor Dominique Laurens told reporters that eight people “were not responding to phone calls", and it was impossible so far to identify the cause of the collapse.

The building, believed to have one apartment on each floor, was destroyed in a possible blast at about 12.40am (10.40pm on Saturday, GMT), with a gas explosion given as one of the possible causes.

Five people from neighbouring buildings were also hurt in the blast, which sent debris flying into surrounding streets.

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion followed by a strong gas odour in the area.

More than 100 firefighters were battling the blaze in the ruins of the building, but the intense heat from the fire prevented search dogs from immediate access to the site.

Marseille fire chief Lionel Mathieu said that “time is of the essence” in searching for possible survivors.

But the rescuers' task has been complicated by the partial collapse of one of the adjoining buildings, where eight people had to be taken down by ladder after seeking refuge on a roof terrace.

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan warned that there could be a death toll.

“We have to be prepared to have fatalities in this terrible tragedy,” Mr Payan said.

Several buildings on the street were evacuated, and about 180 residents were put up in schools.

An aid centre for people looking for missing family members or loved ones has been opened in a neighbouring district.

The accident comes three years after eight people were killed in Marseille when two dilapidated buildings in the working-class district of Noailles caved in.

The accident highlighted the city's poor housing standards, with aid groups claiming that 40,000 people live in substandard structures.

However, authorities appear to have ruled out structural issues in the latest collapse.

“There was no danger notice for this building and it is not in a neighbourhood identified as having substandard housing,” said Christophe Mirmand, prefect of the Bouches-du-Rhone region.