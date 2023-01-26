Nato's Leopard and Abrams tanks in Europe for first time after Iraq and Afghanistan wars

The tanks Nato countries have now agreed to send to Ukraine may have spent three decades being battle-tested in the hot, harsh and rugged environments of the Middle East but they were designed precisely for the battlefields they will soon be facing in Europe.

Veterans tell The National the vehicles excelled in Iraq and Afghanistan but will prove vital for Ukraine, being designed for high-intensity war against Soviet-era armour in Europe's muddy, semi-built up and wooded environments.

On Wednesday, Germany agreed to send more than 100 Leopard 2 battle tanks, some of the best in the world, as the US looked at sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks.

It comes after the UK said it would send its Challenger II main battle tank as western states make the latest donations of top-of-the-range equipment.

The deal comes after weeks of wrangling that highlighted splits between Ukraine’s Nato allies.

Quote One would expect a Challenger II to be able to take two or three direct hits from a T-72 or T-80 and still carry on and the armour, which is highly classified, is designed to do that Hamish De Bretton-Gordon, former Challenger 2 commander

Tanks back on home turf after desert modifications

“They were adapted to the Middle East but were designed for combat in Europe, back in the '70s and '80s,” said Craig Whiteside, who commanded Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the US military in the 1990s, which were designed to operate alongside the US's fearsome M1 Abrams. Now an associate professor at the US Naval War College, he also served in Iraq.

A soldier walks past a line of M1 Abrams tanks in 2016, in Colorado Springs. AP

A veteran Challenger II commander, who has since worked with the British government and chose to remain anonymous, said the tanks may outdo their excellent track record when sent to Ukraine.

“The Challenger II was built for a north-west Europe specification and I wouldn't anticipate any environmental issues with its operation. If anything, the environment might provide a better combat performance automotive than many [Middle East and North African] theatres,” he said.

In pictures: Nato equipment in Ukraine

Harsh desert conditions mean a lot of maintenance challenges from dust and sand, which forms an abrasive paste with vehicle lubricant, clogs up moving parts and can hinder night vision devices in thick dust storms.

These conditions briefly halted the US armoured drive to Baghdad during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, despite many tanks being fitted with infrared vision devices which can see through sandstorms.

“Challengers weren't designed to work in the desert and they had quite a lot of problems because of the dust clogging up the air filters on the engines and that's why they got a bit of a bad name for reliability,” said Col Hamish De Bretton-Gordon, who commanded Challenger I tanks during the first Gulf war, and later Challenger 2s in peacetime.

“The desert is a really difficult place for armoured vehicles to work in. And actually, the sand, you know, is almost worse than the mud for driving and you can very easily get bogged down,” he added.

Mr Whiteside said the US M1 Abrams will also probably run more smoothly in Ukraine.

“People were always very worried about the Abrams with its turbine engine in the sands of the desert, and it turned out to work exceptionally well, it just had to change filters a lot.”

Alongside the donation of tanks, the US is also sending 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

American soldiers drive a Bradley fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces in north-eastern Syria, in December 2021. AP

As well as maintenance, the Nato systems also bring capabilities the Ukrainians need to have the edge over Russian forces.

Mr Whiteside said the infantry carrying Bradley has excellent all-round visibility from five periscopes and powerful thermal imagery devices ― which many Russian armoured vehicles lack.

This proved its worth in bloody urban battles such as Fallujah in Iraq and could prove useful for Ukraine, with potential looming urban battles in cities such as Melitopol.

The Bradley was designed to keep up with the remarkably fast M1 Abrams with a top speed of 72 kph giving users a speed advantage.

In deployments in Kuwait, they covered “hundreds of kilometres a day. And it was ridiculous, just how fast we could go,” he said.

“The Bradley was originally designed to complement the Abrams and allow it to have infantry because tanks without infantry, as the Russians clearly demonstrated early in the conflict, means leaving a tank out on its own and vulnerable to a single trained soldier with a light anti-tank weapon that can take it out from behind. We saw video after video of these Russian tanks getting killed because they weren't using combined arms tactics, which is a mix of infantry to protect the tanks and then the shock power of a tank on the attack,” Mr Whiteside added.

Even without these new systems, Ukraine’s military has shown it can employ speed to stun and overwhelm Russian lines.

In less than a week in September, Ukrainian forces regained 6,000 square kilometres of terrain, indicating they are able to make lighting advances, even without top western military equipment.

Nato tanks meet their nemesis

Battle tanks at the exposition of the 'Proryv' panorama museum, which were dedicated to the breakthrough of the Siege of Leningrad from the Nazi blockade in the Second World War. EPA

Nato armour was designed to overcome one major problem ― how do you win a war against an enemy that may have three times as many tanks as you?

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union deployed 20,000 tanks near the West German border, facing off against about a third of that number of Nato tanks.

So in the 1970s, western designers and strategists grappled with the need for a tank that was highly mobile, heavily armoured and powerfully armed. A US report described the requirement being for “rapid engagement of successive targets.”

Today, Germany's Leopard 2 and America's US M1 Abrams evolved, in part, from a joint tank development programme in the 1960s and '70s aimed at building a strong all-round tank. It yielded the MBT-70, a weapon that outclassed its Russian adversary in manoeuvrability, armour and armament.

While the MBT-70 was abandoned due to cost, the Nato militaries had tanks that they felt could tackle a much larger number of Soviet opponents with heavier guns and the ability to launch anti-tank missiles.

“One would expect a Challenger II to be able to take two or three direct hits from a T-72 or T-80 and still carry on, and the armour, which is highly classified, is designed to do that,” Col De Bretton-Gordon said.

But it was not until Operation Desert Storm in the 1990s that the British and Americans would put their Challengers and M1 Abrams to the test against the largely Soviet-made T-72s of Saddam Hussein's Iraq.

In 1991, a Challenger 1 ― a less well-armoured version of the modern Challenger II ― destroyed an Iraqi tank at a range of at least 4,700 metres, still thought to be the longest-range tank kill in history.

British engineers from the 7th armoured brigade blow up a mine shield in the Saudi Arabian desert, in 1991. AFP

The US and American tanks proved better than expected ― even with the challenges presented by the hot, dusty deserts.

Between the first Gulf War in 1991 and the 2003 invasion of Iraq, British Challengers destroyed more than 300 enemy tanks and suffered no combat losses.

The M1 Abrams reported similarly long-range engagements over the flat terrain of Iraq’s southern desert, destroying around 160 Iraqi tanks with no combat losses at the battle of 73 Easting in February 1991.

While many of those Iraqi tanks were older Soviet designs, it buoyed hopes that the development of an agile but powerful tank able to beat overwhelming numbers had been a success.

Ukraine's tanks will again be outnumbered

As their designers envisaged, the donated tanks in Ukraine will be outnumbered by their Russian rivals.

Before the Ukraine invasion, Russia had approximately 2,600 operational tanks and 10,000 in storage, in varying states of repair.

These include Moscow's top battle tank, the T-90, but larger numbers of older T-80s and T-72s — many of them produced during the Cold War or shortly after. While the T-90s come with sophisticated electronics and targeting systems, the T-80s and T-72s are less advanced.

Since the war began last February, about half of Russia’s operational tanks are thought to have been lost, leaving an estimated 1,300.

From the flat dust of Iraq to the muddy fields of Europe

In contrast to the large flat plains of southern Iraq, Nato expected that fighting on the hills and in the forests of Europe would be at much shorter ranges.

One military analyst described much of the terrain in Ukraine as “close” and “complex,” with many places an enemy can conceal themselves.

Tank armour subsequently becomes more important, along with the ability to spot the enemy and fire the first shots.

Designed to overcome the odds, Nato tanks are designed for exactly this kind of fighting, being fitted with powerful laser rangefinders, gun sights and thermal imaging systems that can spot enemies in gloomy conditions.

And while the Nato handbooks have been focused on how to win a war against the Soviet Union and then Russia for half a century, the British defence consultant said that Ukrainians themselves will ultimately find the best way to use these weapons.

“As for engagement range, the pace of adaptation and agility of response among the Ukrainian armed forces against the Russians has meant that many of the operating procedures and conventional tactics that might be assumed for the Challenger’s original use will be replaced by the Ukrainians’ approach,” he said.

“The success of the equipment will depend on the approach of the tank crews and their commanders, and the tanks' integration with other battlefield assets.”