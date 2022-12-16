Ten people, including five children, die in apartment fire in France

Ten people, including five children, have died in an apartment fire in France.

Authorities said a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats near Lyon in Vaulx-en-Velin.

The children who died were aged between three and 15 years-old, they said.

Four people are in a critical condition and 10 others suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services were alerted at 3.25am local time. In total, 180 firefighters attended the scene. The fire has been extinguished.

Olivier Klein, the minister delegate of cities and housing for the Borne region, tweeted: "The provisional tally sends chills down your spine."

Gerard Darmanin, minister of the interior, praised the work of the firefighters who rescued people in "extremely difficult conditions". He said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

"There are several scenarios and a probe will be opened," he said, adding he was in touch with President Emmanuel Macron over the incident.

This is a developing story.