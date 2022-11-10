Belgian police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack

A Belgian police officer was killed and another needed hospital treatment after a knife attack in Brussels on Thursday, authorities said, as officials investigate the attacker's motive.

A source told AFP there was "a suspicion" that terrorism could have been behind the assault, but investigators have yet to substantiate it.

An attacker stabbed two officers in the area around the city's Gare du Nord railway station about 6.15pm before being shot in the legs and abdomen by another police patrol, local media reported.

One of the police officers reportedly died of his wounds after being stabbed in the neck and the other officer and the attacker were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. Today's drama demonstrates this once again," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote on Twitter.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased officer. My sincere hope is that his hospitalised colleague will be well."