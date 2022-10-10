Kyiv rocked by multiple explosions after Putin blames Ukraine for bridge attack

Explosions rocked the centre of Kyiv on Monday morning, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of an attack on a bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

The blasts struck the Shevchenskivskyi district, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, a large area that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

Thick smoke billowed over central Kyiv after at least two blasts struck the city shortly after 8am local time. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Air raid sirens sounded for more than an hour before the blasts.

It comes the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the destruction of a key bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Mr Putin said the attack to the bridge was "an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure".

"This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services," he said in a video on the Kremlin's Telegram channel.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the blast but senior Russian officials demanded a swift response from the Kremlin ahead of a meeting of Putin's security council on Monday.

The capital has witnessed relative calm in recent months, with fighting focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas.