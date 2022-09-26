Russia gunman kills 13 at school in Izhevsk

A gunman has killed 13 people at a school in the central Russian city of Izhevsk, the interior ministry has said.

He also wounded at least 20 people before killing himself, it added.

News agency RIA quoted governor Alexander Brechalov of the Udmurtia region, of which Izhevsk is the capital, as saying that the unidentified man had entered the school and killed a security guard.

Nine people, including five students, are among the dead, an investigative committee told state news agency TASS. Two teachers and two security guards were also killed, although a final death toll has yet to be confirmed.

The gunman was armed with two automatic weapons and wore a t-shirt covered in Nazi symbols, government officials said.

The school is located in the city centre and is home to 80 teachers almost 1,000 students. The school has been evacuated and emergency services are at the scene, TASS added.

Three days of mourning have been declared in the Udmurtia region.

School shootings have taken place at educational institutions across Russia, affecting students of all ages.

In April, two children and a teacher were killed in a shooting at a nursery in the central region of Ulyanovsk.

In 2021, two mass shootings occurred at a high school and a public university, killing a total of 15 people.