Sweden's right to take power as PM accepts election defeat

Ulf Kristersson, the head of Sweden's Moderate Party, said on Wednesday he would start forming a new government after Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson conceded her Social Democrats had lost the weekend's general election.

The latest figures from the election authority show, the Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals appear set to take 176 seats in the 349-seat parliament, compared with the centre-left's 173.

A handful of votes remain to be counted, but the result is unlikely to change significantly.

"I will now start the work of forming a new government that can get things done," Mr Kristersson said in a video on his Instagram account.

The election marks a watershed in Swedish politics with the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, a party with roots in the white supremacist fringe, on the threshold of gaining influence over government policy.

The success of the party, which took over from Mr Kristersson's Moderates as the country's second biggest, has raised fears that Sweden's tolerant and inclusive politics are a thing of the past.

But its saying that Sweden's ills, particularly gang crime, are a result of decades of overgenerous immigration policies have hit home with many voters.

Mr Kristersson said he would build a government "for all of Sweden and all citizens".

Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, reacts during the party's election night event in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday. Bloomberg

"There is a big frustration in society, a fear of the violence, concern about the economy," he said.

"The world is very uncertain and the political polarisation has become far too big also in Sweden.

"Therefore, my message is that I want to unite, not divide."

Although Mr Kristersson's party is smaller, Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Akesson could not get the broad backing from the right needed to remove the Social Democrats.

Mr Kristersson is likely to try to form a government with the Christian Democrats and rely on support in Parliament from the Sweden Democrats and Liberals.

Ms Andersson accepted defeat but warned that many Swedes were worried about the Sweden Democrats' election success.

"I see your concern and I share it," she said.

Sweden’s centre-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday. AP

The Sweden Democrats aim to make Sweden the EU's toughest on immigration policy, including legislation making it possible to deny people seeking asylum based on religious or LGBTQ grounds.

The party wants to slash economic benefits for immigrants and give more power to police, including zones in troubled areas where searches are allowed without concrete suspicion of a crime.

The Sweden Democrats look set to win 20.6 per cent of the vote, against 19.1 per cent for the Moderates. The Social Democrats will be at 30.4 per cent.

Commanding only a thin majority, Mr Kristersson faces challenges, not least of which is his party's junior status.

Forming an administration and agreeing on a budget will not be easy as the Liberals and Sweden Democrats refuse to serve together — or separately — in government and differ on many policies.

"Sweden is now going to get an administration that is only one or two parliamentary seats away from a government crisis," Ms Andersson said.

She said the her door was open to Mr Kristersson if he wanted to rethink his alliance with the Sweden Democrats.

Sweden is also in the middle of a crisis in the cost of living and could be heading for recession next year.

Russia's war in Ukraine has destabilised the Baltic region, Sweden's backyard, and uncertainty remains over whether Turkey will finally agree to Stockholm's application for Nato membership.

Measures to address climate change and long-term energy policy also need to be thrashed.

There are holes in the welfare system exposed by the pandemic that need to be plugged and a planned surge in defence spending must be financed.

The result still has to be officially confirmed, but probably will be by the weekend.