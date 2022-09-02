G7 announces price cap on Russian oil exports

The G7 countries said on Friday they would attempt to cap the price of Russian oil, in a major intervention designed to ease a growing energy crisis and starve the Kremlin of wartime revenue.

The wealthy allies will set a rate for Russian oil and freeze out suppliers who try to sell it at a higher price, by denying insurance or financing to their cargo ships.

The aim is to use the G7's economic clout to stabilise the energy market and stop the runaway prices from funding Russia's onslaught against Ukraine.

“Russia is profiting economically from the uncertainty in energy markets caused by the war,” said German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who chaired talks with his G7 counterparts on Friday where the price cap was signed off.

“We don’t want Russia to continue to profit.”

The price cap is being imposed by G7 members Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the US, Canada and Japan, while the European Union will have to consult its 27 members on whether to sign up.

The G7 ministers said they would "seek to establish a broad coalition" and urged third countries who still import Russian oil, such as India, to adhere to the price cap.

"The price cap is specifically designed to reduce Russian revenues and Russia´s ability to fund its war of aggression whilst limiting the impact of Russia´s war on global energy prices," they said in a joint statement after their virtual meeting.

"The measure has the potential to be particularly beneficial to countries, notably vulnerable low- and middle-income countries, suffering from high energy and food prices, aggravated by Russia’s war of aggression."

The club of rich democracies ignored a warning from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday that Russia would stop selling any oil to countries who impose a cap.

"We simply will not cooperate with them on non-market principles," Mr Peskov said.

G7 leaders at the June summit in Germany where they agreed on the principle of a price cap. Reuters

G7 leaders agreed on the principle of a price cap at their summit in June, but negotiations have continued since then on the details of implementing such a scheme.

US President Joe Biden was the leading advocate of the idea and has expressed hope that it could bring down domestic prices at a time of cost-of-living woes in the West.

Western officials believe the idea is feasible because the G7 powers dominate global markets in finance and insurance, meaning suppliers would struggle to ignore the buyers' cartel.

This means third countries could keep buying Russian oil, even as G7 states such as Britain and the US impose embargoes, without the Kremlin collecting more money for fewer exports.

The G7 has also discussed the possibility of imposing a price cap on gas, for which countries would simply name their price to Russia, but this was not part of Friday's announcement.