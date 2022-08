The last leader of the Soviet Union, former president Mikhail Gorbachev, has died aged 91.

Officials say he died in hospital.

"Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev died this evening after a serious and long illness," the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow told Russian news agencies.

Mr Gorbachev ended the Cold War without bloodshed, but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union.

This is a developing story.