Athlete, 22, will swim the Bosphorus Strait in memory of his grandfather

A young British man will attempt to swim the Bosphorus to raise funds in memory of his late grandfather who died with dementia.

Louis Alexander, 22, from London, has dedicated his life to raising money for brain disorders.

Now, the multi-sport athlete will take on what is said to be the oldest swimming challenge in the world, crossing the Hellespont, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

Romantic poet Lord Byron famously swam the strait between the continents in north-west Turkey in 1810 in homage to the Greek classical myth of Hero and Leander.

“It’s considered by many to be the epitome of ocean swimming because it’s the oldest swim in history", Mr Alexander said.

“What’s even more special is that Lord Byron was 22 years old when he did the swim, which is the same age I will be during the swim.”

Mr Alexander decided last year to dedicate his life to raising money for charity via such challenges, turning him into a full-time adventurer.

Louis Alexander, pictured with his grandfather Captain Rick Taylor. PA.

He said it would be “quite special” for him to complete the four-and-a-half kilometre swim, as Lord Byron did more than 200 years before him.

He said: “What an incredible feat that was, way before they had sort of safety boats and full support teams and spent months of preparation and didn’t sort of train and things like that. It’s amazing.”

On Tuesday, the busy shipping lane will be shut for two hours during Turkish Victory Day and to honour the birth of ocean swimming, with athletes from across the world taking part.

Mr Alexander signed up to cross the Hellespont before the pandemic and said he was confident he would make it in the two hours allotted time.

"I’ve been preparing hard and I’m in a good place, as are my body and mind. I’m ready for it.”

Louis Alexander (third right), when he rowed the English Channel in May as one of his fundraising challenges for Alzheimer's UK. PA.

Mr Alexander has completed three fund-raising challenges this year, including running 17 marathons in 17 days.

So far, the adventurer has raised more than £25,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

For the swim, Mr Alexander is accompanied by Ben Schrevel, 28, who also lost his grandfather to dementia.

It is their first swimming challenge.

For his next challenges, Mr Alexander plans to climb the highest mountain in northern Africa and run from London to Paris.