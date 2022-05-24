Dutch police arrest Syrian accused of war crimes for Assad

A Syrian asylum-seeker has been arrested in the Netherlands for allegedly committing crimes in support of Bashar Al Assad's government and will be taken to The Hague for trial, Dutch police said on Tuesday.

The International Crimes Team charged the 34-year-old man on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Syria in 2013 during the war.

The man, whose name has not been released, had been living in the small southern city of Kerkrade in the Netherlands since 2020 and had applied for asylum there.

Read More Suspect in Germany accused of war crimes over grenade attack on Damascus food queue

Soon after, the Dutch national crime team received information that the man had been a member of a "prominent Syrian militia" that fought on the side of President Assad's regime in the Syrian civil war, authorities said in a written statement.

An investigation led by the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service indicated that the man was involved in the "violent arrest of a citizen in January 2013, who was later tortured in captivity," their spokesperson said.

According to the Dutch authorities, "the suspect, together with other members of his unit, the Syrian military security service and the intelligence service of the air force, allegedly arrested a civilian in his home in the Al Nayrab camp [a Palestinian refugee camp near the north-western city of Aleppo]. The civilian was allegedly mistreated during the arrest and later taken to a Syrian Air Force intelligence prison, where he is said to have been tortured."

Defendant Alaa M (left), accused of crimes against humanity including torture and murder in his war-torn homeland Syria, stands next to his lawyer Ulrich Endres in court in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. AFP

Prosecutors said the man was a member of the Liwa Al Quds, or Jerusalem Brigade, a faction made up mostly of Palestinian fighters, and which it classifies as "an organisation whose aim is to commit international crimes".

It is the first time the Netherlands has issued an arrest warrant for anyone suspected of committing crimes in support of Syria's government. The accused will have his first court appearance at The Hague on Friday.

Liwa Al Quds played a big role in the Syrian government's offensive in the northern city of Aleppo, which ended in 2016 with the capture of rebel-held neighbourhoods.

The Syrian war began in 2011 after anti-government demonstrations were violently repressed and paved the way for the formation of a number of armed opposition groups, several of which were later backed by different and competing foreign powers. The 11-year-war has claimed more than half a million lives and displaced more than half the population.

While this is the first such case in the Netherlands to directly implicate Bashar Al Assad's government, it is the fifth war crimes case related to the Syrian conflict to be tried in the country. Under universal jurisdiction, the Netherlands can prosecute certain crimes even if they were committed abroad.

Last year, a court in The Hague convicted another Syrian asylum-seeker, Ahmad Al Khedr, for war crimes over his role in the execution of a government soldier during Syria's civil war.

Germany was the first country to convict an official from Mr Assad's regime. In 2021, a court in Koblenz sentenced Eyad Al Gharib, a former member of Mr Assad's secret police, to four and a half years in prison for being an accessory to crimes against humanity.

In January this year, a German court sentenced a former Syrian colonel to life in jail for crimes against humanity in the first global trial over state-sponsored torture in Syria.

Anwar Raslan, 58, was found guilty of overseeing the murder of 27 people and the torture of 4,000 others at the Al Khatib detention centre in Damascus, also known as “Branch 251,” in 2011 and 2012. He had sought refuge in Germany after deserting the Syrian regime in 2012.