Ukraine’s Navy says Snake Island soldiers ‘alive and well’

Ukrainian border guards who were believed to be killed defending the tiny Snake Island in the Black Sea during the Russian invasion are alive and well and under Russian custody, according to the Ukrainian Navy.

According to the navy, the soldiers on the island repelled two attacks by Russian forces but in the end were forced to surrender "due to the lack of ammunition."

Ukraine lost contact with its forces on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, a speck of land south of the port of Odessa, on Thursday after Russia conducted strikes from air and sea.

The Ukrainian navy added that a civilian ship had gone to the island to assist and recover the victims after the attack, but it had been captured by the Russians. The navy demanded the release of all Ukrainian citizens.

“In turn, the invaders ‘forgot’ to report that they had completely destroyed the island's infrastructure: lighthouse, carnations, antennas, etc. Accordingly, the connection with the snake was interrupted,” Ukraine’s Navy said in a statement on Facebook.

The navy said repeated attempts to contact the personnel team and learn about its fate were futile, adding that the constant shelling on the side of the Russian warships and fighter jets did not help the Ukrainian marines to reach the border guards.

Last Thursday, a Ukrainian official said 13 soldiers had been killed and he circulated an audio clip that he and media outlet Ukrainskaya Pravda said was an exchange between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

“This is a Russian warship. I propose you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise you will be bombed,” the Russians told the Ukrainians on the island.

The Ukrainians then responded for the Russian warship to leave, using an expletive during their response.