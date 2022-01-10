US and Russia begin high-wire Ukraine talks in Geneva

The US and Russia were locked in high-wire talks over the fate of Ukraine on Monday with both sides signalling they would not back down from the stand-off over the future of European security.

As the meeting began in Geneva, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said she would listen to the concerns of her Russian counterpart Sergei Ryabkov over Nato’s potential expansion in Eastern Europe.

But at an informal preliminary meeting, she told Mr Ryabkov that the US was committed to the “freedom of sovereign nations to choose their own alliances”, the State Department said.

Read more Russia rules out concessions to US in talks on Ukraine

She said Washington would “not discuss European security without our allies and partners” – after the EU expressed concern about the US and Russia deciding Europe’s fate between themselves.

The Russian delegation said Moscow was seeking legally binding guarantees that Nato would not expand further east, a demand rejected by Nato and the countries concerned, including Ukraine, Sweden and Finland.

The extraordinary session of the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue is now underway in Geneva. The U.S. will listen to Russia’s concerns and share our own, but we have been clear we will not discuss European security without our Allies and partners. pic.twitter.com/QkYlu1HdhU — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) January 10, 2022

Moscow said it would “not make any concessions while facing pressure and threats that are currently being levelled against Russia”, after western powers repeatedly warned of severe consequences if Ukraine is attacked.

Mr Ryabkov said the preliminary meeting with Ms Sherman had been "complex but businesslike," Russian news agency Interfax said.

Monday’s talks were taking place in the Cold War trappings of Geneva, where a convoy of black vehicles with Russian diplomatic plates was ushered through the iron gates of the US diplomatic mission.

The meeting began a week of diplomatic efforts that will include Nato and Russia meeting on Wednesday before a summit of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe on Thursday.

Nato met Ukrainian delegates separately on Monday. Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance's secretary general, said the Russian military build-up was continuing with troops armed with “heavy capabilities”.

He called on Russia to de-escalate and be open about its military intentions, and rejected Moscow’s demand for a ban on further expansion.

“Nato allies are united in their support for all nations to choose their own path,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

Olha Stefanishyna, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister, said Russia was not entitled to attach conditions to the withdrawal of its tanks.

Moscow’s demands, coupled with what she said were enough troops to launch a full-scale invasion, “could not be considered as a negotiating position”, she said.

But she said Ukraine would keep channels of communication open with Russia if it would prevent Russia’s troops from attacking.

Another busy morning in #Geneva!



🇷🇺 Interministerial delegation arrives at the @usmissiongeneva for 🇷🇺/🇺🇸 negotiations on security guarantees pic.twitter.com/rjaa7ne6d8 — Russian Mission in Geneva (@mission_russian) January 10, 2022

The tensions were sparked by Russia’s deployment of tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, sparking fears that it plans to invade its neighbour.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine has killed thousands of people since then, but Moscow denies planning an invasion.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that he did not expect any breakthroughs in this week’s series of talks, hoping instead for “grounds for moving forward” in wider discussions on European security.

He said that neither a veto on Nato expansion nor a troop pullback from Eastern Europe were on the table. “Nothing’s happening without Europe,” he said.

Russia said at the weekend that the talks could end abruptly if there is no sign of progress.

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, said he was concerned that the West was not prepared to push as hard as Russia to get its way over Ukraine.

He told Sky News that there would be “so many dead bodies returned to Moscow and Kiev” if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops into Ukraine.

“If he moves, we will be fighting,” Mr Prystaiko said.