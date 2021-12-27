Russia-US security talks to start after holidays, Lavrov says

Talks between Russia and the US on Moscow’s demand for western guarantees precluding Nato's expansion into Ukraine will start immediately after the New Year holiday, Russia’s top diplomat announced on Monday.

“It is with the US that we will carry out the main work of negotiations, which will take place immediately after the New Year holidays end,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview in Monday.

The holidays in Russia will last for 10 days, through January 9.

The Russia official said his country is not presenting the US with any “ultimatums” but also will not accept “endless” talks on its demands for legally binding pledges that would stop further Nato expansion and withdraw the organisation's forces to the positions they held in 1997.

This month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that Nato deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries, and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

Washington and its allies have refused to provide such pledges but said they are ready for the talks.

The demands, contained in a proposed Russia-US security treaty and a security agreement between Moscow and Nato, were drafted amid soaring tension over a Russian troop build-up near Ukraine that has stoked fears of a possible invasion.

Russia has denied it has plans to attack its neighbour but pressed for legal guarantees that would rule out Nato expansion and weapons deployment there.

A State Department official told The National that the US is looking for Russia to co-operate in cooling tension.

“As [US National Security Adviser] Jake Sullivan made clear in his call with the Russians earlier this week, any dialogue must be based on reciprocity and address our concerns about Russia’s actions and take place in full co-ordination with our European allies and partners,” the official said.

“[Mr Sullivan] also noted that substantive progress can only occur in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation.”

Mr Lavrov said last week that, in addition to talks with the US, Moscow will start separate talks with Nato on the issue as well as separate negotiations under the auspices of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week in his annual press conference praised what he described as a “positive” US response to the Russian proposals.

On Sunday, he said he would act on the recommendations of his military experts in considering responses if the talks with the US and Nato fail.

Agencies contributed to this report.