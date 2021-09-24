Netherlands court grants boy right to Covid vaccine after parental row

A court has ruled that a 12-year-old boy in the Netherlands can receive a Covid-19 vaccine so that he can see his cancer-stricken grandmother. AFP

A court in the Netherlands has given a 12-year-old boy permission to receive a Covid-19 vaccine so he can visit his grandmother who has lung cancer.

The boy, whose identity was not released, “is afraid that he could infect his grandmother, and he is convinced that if she is infected, it could immediately be life-threatening for her,” the Dutch court's written ruling said.

The secondary school pupil went to court because his parents, who are separated, could not agree on the issue.

His mother gave him permission while his father would not, over worries about short-term and long-term side effects.

A judge who heard the case this week gave the boy permission to receive a vaccine.

Children aged 12-17 can be vaccinated in the Netherlands with parental approval.

If parents do not consent, “then you can ultimately decide for yourself to get vaccinated," the Dutch government says in a message to children on its website.

The judge at the Northern Netherlands Court in Groningen said the father's concerns were “understandable” but that the side-effects he cited were very rare, treatable and were taken into consideration by Dutch health authorities when they approved Covid-19 vaccines for children.

The judge said the father's concerns ultimately “lack any factual foundation.”

Lawyers for the parents did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The mother's lawyer, Bennie Werink, told Dutch broadcaster RTV Noord the case was the first he had covered in which a family dispute about vaccination ended up in court.