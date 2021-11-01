UAE delegation at Cop26 meets UN, UK, Egyptian and Chinese representatives

World leaders have arrived in Glasgow for the start of the Cop26 climate change conference to discuss ways to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, is leading the Emirates' delegation at the pivotal climate talks in Scotland.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change, is also in attendance, alongside several other ministers.

Earlier on Monday, Dr Al Jaber, who is also the UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, met several government officials and business people to discuss strategic partnerships.

Dr Al Jaber and Mariam Al Mheiri, the UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Minister of State for Food Security, met Dr Yasmine Fouad, Egypt's Minister of Environment.

During the meeting the UAE ministers extended the nation’s "support to the host nominee of #COP27", Dr Al Jaber said on Twitter.

"[We] look forward to working together for sustainable development."

"[We] look forward to working together for sustainable development."

A pleasure to connect with H.E Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Egypt's Minister of Environment, at the COP26 UAE Pavilion.

Each year, a country representing a different region takes over the presidency of the Conference of the Parties and the meeting tends to be hosted in that country.

In September, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi officially declared his country's interest in hosting the Cop27 summit.

The UAE has offered to host Cop28 in 2023, with the Arab League and the GCC backing the country's bid.

In June, US climate envoy John Kerry said the UAE was a strong contender to host the summit in two years' time.

Meeting key delegates

Dr Al Jaber also held talks with Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the UK’s Secretary of State for International Trade.

"It was good to meet, to continue our dialogue and discuss our strategic partnership for a sustainable future," Dr Al Jaber said on Twitter.

"It was good to meet, to continue our dialogue and discuss our strategic partnership for a sustainable future," Dr Al Jaber said on Twitter.

A further meeting took place between Dr Al Jaber and Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th UN General Assembly and Foreign Minister of the Maldives.

"It was an honour to speak with Abdulla Shahid and discuss energy transition and climate action for the progress of all," Dr Al Jaber said on Twitter.

"It was an honour to speak with Abdulla Shahid and discuss energy transition and climate action for the progress of all," Dr Al Jaber said on Twitter.

Dr Al Jaber also met Lei Zhang, chief executive of Envision Group, the green technology company behind the world’s largest energy Internet of Things platform, called EnOS.

"Had an insightful discussion with @envisioncn CEO Zhang Lei to learn about his vision for a smart energy ecosystem that will drive a sustainable energy transition," Dr Al Jaber said on Twitter.

"Had an insightful discussion with @envisioncn CEO Zhang Lei to learn about his vision for a smart energy ecosystem that will drive a sustainable energy transition," Dr Al Jaber said on Twitter.

Cop26 will run until November 12. In his opening remarks, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson invoked the spirit of fictional British spy James Bond and told delegates that younger generations would “not forgive us” if leaders did not seize the opportunity to deliver at the summit.

US President Joe Biden also addressed the conference on the opening day. He arrived in Glasgow alongside Mr Kerry on Monday.

The US is seeking to encourage other nations to make bold commitments on curbing the emissions blamed for Earth’s increasing temperatures.

But Mr Biden's own domestic climate plan awaits a vote in the US Congress after several delays.