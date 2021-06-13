Caution on Iran nuclear deal as G7 leaders vow to halt weapon production

Diplomats from outside the European Union cautioned on Sunday that negotiations with Iran to salvage a landmark nuclear deal still need more time, as leaders of the wealthy G7 nations reaffirmed a commitment to stop the Islamic republic from building nuclear weapons.

Iranian envoys held another round of negotiations with international delegations in Vienna a day after EU coordinators suggested that differences over the 2015 accord limiting Iran’s nuclear activities had narrowed further.

But Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state media he thought a deal was unlikely to emerge in the coming week. A diplomat from Russia also said more time was needed to work out details.

The Vienna meetings are aimed at rebuilding a nuclear containment agreement between Iran and major world powers that the Trump administration withdrew the United States from in 2018.

US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders expressed support for the Vienna process after a three-day summit in south-west England that ended on Sunday. The G7 nations are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“We are committed to ensuring that Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

“A restored and fully-implemented [nuclear deal] could also pave the way to further address regional and security concerns ."

A resolution would return Iran to commitments made in 2015, aimed at making the development of a nuclear weapon impossible, in exchange for lighter US sanctions.

Sunday’s bilateral meetings followed joint negotiations held on Saturday involving senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia, and Britain. The US was not directly involved.