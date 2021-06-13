Caution on Iran nuclear deal as G7 leaders pledge to halt weapon production

Diplomats from outside the EU said on Sunday that negotiations with Iran to save the nuclear deal needed more time, as leaders of the wealthy G7 nations reaffirmed their commitment to stop Tehran building nuclear weapons.

Iranian envoys held another round of negotiations with international delegations in Vienna a day after EU co-ordinators suggested that differences over the 2015 accord limiting Iran’s nuclear activities had further narrowed.

But Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told state media he thought a deal was unlikely to emerge this week.

A diplomat from Russia also said more time was needed to work out details.

The Vienna meetings are aimed at rebuilding a nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers, from which the US withdrew in 2018.

US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders expressed support for the Vienna process after a three-day summit in south-west England that ended on Sunday.

The G7 nations are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

“We are committed to ensuring that Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

“A restored and fully implemented [nuclear deal] could also pave the way to further address regional and security concerns."

A resolution would return Iran to commitments made in 2015, aimed at making the development of a nuclear weapon impossible, in exchange for lighter US sanctions.

Sunday’s bilateral meetings followed joint negotiations held on Saturday involving senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia and Britain. The US was not directly involved.