British Muslim cultural charity wins prestigious Queen’s Award

A British Muslim charity promoting cultural awareness and diversity has received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, a prestigious reward for outstanding achievements by volunteers.

The Minister for Civil Society Baroness Diana Barran hailed volunteers as “the backbone of local communities” during the national recovery from Covid-19.

The Muslim Arts and Culture Festival, Macfest, was founded in 2017 in the wake of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack to act as a bridge between different Muslim and non-Muslim communities and confront discrimination with culture. It was one of 241 social enterprises given the award, which was created to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 50-year reign as Britain's head of state.

Greater Manchester received the most awards of any county for the fourth year running, including an award for another Muslim charity, the Myriad Foundation. The outreach organisation focuses on the needs of vulnerable people in the UK’s third-largest city with homelessness projects, Black, Asian and minority ethnic-community blood drives and presentations on Islam.

Quote The festival is unique and it's empowering, particularly women. Qaisra Shahraz MBE

Started by Mancunian award-winning British Muslim novelist and activist Qaisra Shahraz, the annual Muslim Arts and Culture Festival hosts more than 70 social events a year that encourage community exchange and engagement. The organisation now puts on shows across the UK and this year hosted its first international festival live and online from Azerbaijan.

Speaking to The National after the announcement, Ms Shahraz, who has been awarded an MBE, said the recognition was "marvellous" and a testament to the "amazing" team of volunteers at the helm of it all.

A women's community event at the Muslim Arts and Culture Festival 2020. Courtesy Macfest

“The festival is unique and it’s empowering, particularly women,” she said, adding that she started Macfest after becoming fed up with increasing Islamophobic sentiment and incidents. She hopes that showcasing the heritage of different Muslim diaspora will challenge negative stereotypes. “If they come to a MACFEST event I guarantee you they won’t stereotype a Muslim woman again,” said Ms Shahraz.

“I wanted to connect communities, it’s also important for different Muslim communities to meet each other and this festival brings them all together.”

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises outstanding work by volunteer groups in the UK that benefits local communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee. Winners are announced annually on the anniversary of the queen’s coronation and a celebratory garden party at Buckingham Palace is scheduled for next year.

Chairman of the award’s committee Sir Martyn Lewis said the honour highlighted the "growing and key role" of volunteers in times of "unprecedented challenges."

“Whether driven by a neighbourly passion to help others or to achieve that well recognised 'high' of personal satisfaction, volunteering taps into a rich spirit of generosity, ingenuity and kindness.

"The Queen’s Award’s judges are proud to honour the achievements of those who help to make our country great,” Sir Martyn said.

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Results 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m, Winner: RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Mnasek, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Grand Dubai, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m, Winner: Meqdam, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Cosgrave, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Madkhal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4