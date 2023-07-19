Auckland in lockdown after at least two killed in shooting

At least two people were killed in a shooting in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland on Thursday morning.

A gunman opened fire at a central Auckland building site in what police called an “alarming incident”. The gunman also died, police said.

There were also several injuries during the incident, police added.

Acting Police Superintendent Sunny Patel said a man began shooting at the site on lower Queen Street at about 7.20am.

Officers swarmed the area and closed off streets.

Mr Patel said the man had moved through the building, firing at people there.

“Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff attempted to engage with him,” Mr Patel said in a statement.

“Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later.”

It was not immediately known if police had shot the gunman or he had killed himself.

Mr Patel said that while alarming, the incident was isolated and did not pose a national security risk.

People have been urged to avoid the area, with streets in Auckland cordoned off, all ferry services into the city cancelled and buses running through some areas detoured, authorities said.

A large police presence remained in the area and emergency services responded, police said.

“This is a scary situation for Aucklanders on their Thursday morning commute to work,” Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said in a tweet. “Please stay at home, avoid travel into the city centre.”

Armed New Zealand police at a road block in the central business district after the shooting on July 20. AP

The shooting on one of the busiest streets of the city centre came hours before the opening match of the ninth Women's World Cup of football at Eden Park in Auckland.

Italy team's training has been delayed as players cannot get out of their hotel, the team said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has cancelled a trip to the city of Hamilton, about 120 kilometres south of Auckland, and is on his way back to the national capital Wellington, media reports said.