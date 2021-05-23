India’s Covid-19 disaster forces universities to rethink student well-being

Faculty members answers students’ questions at Ramjas College in New Delhi. Getty

As India’s Covid-19 crisis deepened in March, students were filled with dread at the prospect of yet more remote learning and patchy support from staff.

Most had already realised that their own health, as well as that of relatives, was at risk from a ferocious strain of the virus.

The crisis has piled mental strain on students in higher education in India, of whom there are about 37.4 million.

Studying amid grief

Three weeks ago, on a hot Delhi summer afternoon, Tanisha (not her real name) was scouring social media for leads to procure remdesivir, an antiviral drug commonly prescribed to treat Covid-19.

Her grandmother was in hospital with the illness, but her condition was deteriorating.

The hospital had run out of stock. “I tried my best, but couldn’t get it,” Tanisha said. “By 5pm, we had lost her.”

With her family grieving, Tanisha’s first thought was about the approaching deadline of her incomplete assignment, due to be submitted within 36 hours.

She sent a text message to her university lecturer in Bengaluru, informing him about the death and asking for more time for the assignment.

“I lost my grandmother, I don’t feel like doing anything. I don’t know if I will be able to submit my assignment on time,” she wrote.

“I’m sorry. I don’t feel like doing anything either,” he replied, without a word on an extension.

Tanisha didn’t know what to make of it and told him she would try to submit her assignment on time. A friend completed it for her.

Like most university students worldwide, Tanisha, 20, must juggle coursework and exam preparation.

But in India, the workload is accompanied by the knowledge that the pandemic is placing more strain on the country’s crumbling healthcare system.

Unprepared universities

Seemingly unaware of the heightened pressure being experienced by students, some of their supervisors are being inflexible with assignment deadlines.

They have little faith that students will not cheat in online examinations and are giving them extra assignments, to grade them accurately.

By Wednesday morning, India had reported 25,496,330 coronavirus infections, almost half those reported globally. In one 24-hour period in mid-May, 4,529 patients died of Covid-19.

Overwhelmed hospitals across the country have been unable to accommodate patients, more and more of whom need oxygen.

In the absence of good government, NGOs and volunteers, including students, have appealed on social media for medical supplies. But despite this crisis, universities seem to be living in a bubble.

Lockdown anxiety

Research has found that lockdowns and university closures owing to the pandemic are harming students’ mental health.

In one study, of 195 young people, 71 per cent displayed signs of anxiety or depression, or of being under undue stress.

“A lot of my relatives are getting Covid and I’m in a constant existential crisis about how I have the privilege to study when others are suffering,” said Sourish, a journalism student.

Undergraduate Nandini said: “I doom-scroll endlessly and then nap due to exhaustion, procrastinating on every important thing that needs to be done.”

When classes went online last year, students emptied hostels and moved back in with their families, so they lost access to vital resources such as libraries.

For some, cramped homes, borrowed phones, erratic internet coverage and domestic responsibilities placed strain on their mental health and affected their studies.

Intermittent lockdowns and surging rates of infection have created uncertainty about the future, and decision-making has been anything but swift, hindered by bureaucracy in central and state universities comprising dozens of colleges.

Students have had to petition for the suspension of classes and the extension of deadlines.

In such a scenario, the onus has been on teachers to be sensitive to students’ needs. Jyotsna Pathak, who lectures at a Delhi University college, often makes time during online classes for chatting with students to gauge a sense of their mood.

“If someone is not in a position to complete an assignment on time, I ask them to submit whatever is possible, and then re-submit a fresh one later.”

Some students do take advantage of this leniency, she said, but the percentage is low.

A helping hand

But one university – the National Law University in Delhi – ranked as the second-best law school in India, revised its approach to teaching after the second wave of Covid-19 hit the country in March.

The small institution, which has only 400 students, has “autonomous” status, allowing it the freedom to devise its own curriculum,

It declared that the final exam would include only 40 per cent of the syllabus instead of the usual 70 per cent – the rest would be tested as small chunks of home assignments.

Students received three weeks off in April and May, to reduce their screen time while they worked on assignments. Deadlines were extended for those struggling with ill-health.

The convener of the examination committee, Anju Tyagi, said that in contrast to bigger universities, there are fewer barriers in seeking permission for change, owing to the university’s autonomous status.

But what NLU Delhi is doing, Ms Tyagi said, is not rocket science.

“We’re constantly listening to the requirements of the student committee,” Ms Tyagi said. “We’re just being human.”

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Under 19 World Cup Group A: India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka Group B: Australia, England, Nigeria, West Indies Group C: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland, Zimbabwe Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, UAE UAE fixtures Saturday, January 18, v Canada Wednesday, January 22, v Afghanistan Saturday, January 25, v South Africa

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

2019 ASIAN CUP FINAL Japan v Qatar

Friday, 6pm

Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi

