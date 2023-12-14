India's Home Ministry launches inquiry into parliament security breach

India’s Home Ministry is setting up a panel to investigate how security at the national parliament building was breached after two men entered the chamber, shouted slogans and released coloured smoke on the anniversary of a fatal attack on the legislative complex more than two decades ago.

The pair jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the well of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and set off smoke canisters, filling the lower house with thick yellow fumes and triggering nationwide alarm.

Two others, a man and a woman, set off canisters of coloured gas outside the building in New Delhi.

The security breach in the heavily fortified complex exposed shortcomings in security protocols despite a revamp following the 2001 terrorist attack on the Lok Sabha that killed 13 people. New Delhi blamed Pakistan-linked terrorist groups for that attack, which brought the neighbouring countries to the brink of another war.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Home Ministry said the high-level panel would be recommending steps to improve security.

An officer in the Delhi police force, which is also investigating the incident, told The National five people had been arrested, while another suspect was still at large. Delhi Police have lodged terrorism charges against those arrested, the Press Trust of India reported.

The suspects are from disparate backgrounds, the Hindustan Times reported, citing police investigators.

They include the son of a carpenter who drove an e-rickshaw, the son of a farm worker, an engineering graduate who returned to the family farm in his village and a woman known from her participation in demonstrations. They first met through a Facebook group dedicated to Bhagat Singh, an Indian freedom fighter, and they conducted a reconnaissance of the parliament complex during a previous session, the newspaper said.

MPs shouted slogans demanding a statement on the breach from Home Minister Amit Shah when the house reconvened on Thursday. Speaker Om Birla said the Lok Sabha Secretariat was responsible for security and he would discuss the incident with its members.

"All precautions possible will be taken in future," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told MPs.

Additional security personnel were posted in and around the complex on Thursday, with visitors subjected to a thorough frisking and checks of their shoes.

The Secretariat is contemplating putting a glass wall in front of the visitors' gallery and installing full-body scanners.

Eight staff have been suspended over the security breach.