India's Supreme Court upholds revocation of Article 370 on Kashmir

India’s top court has upheld a 2019 decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to scrap seven decades of autonomy in Kashmir, the country’s only Muslim-majority region.

The verdict is expected give the ruling party a boost ahead of general elections next year.

The ruling, delivered on Monday by a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, said the former state of Jammu and Kashmir did not retain sovereignty when it joined India and that the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution, which gave the region special status, was valid.

The right to own land and take up government jobs in the region, which was reserved for residents of the state, was opened up to all citizens of India.

Mr Modi revoked the special status of the restive region in August 2019.

After the surprise move, people’s movements were restricted, telephone lines were cut, internet connectivity was restricted and local political leaders were arrested.

The move also raised tension with neighbour and nuclear rival Pakistan, which also lays claim to the Himalayan border territory.

Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party had opposed any special treatment for the region.

The BJP has been using the Kashmir issue to bolster its narrative that the Modi government is prioritising national security and curbing terrorism.