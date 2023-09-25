How to watch Nasa's record-breaking astronauts return to Earth

Three astronauts that were forced to carry out a year-long mission on the International Space Station are set to return to Earth on Wednesday.

A Soyuz capsule carrying Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio and Russia's Dmitry Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev will attempt a landing in the steppe of Kazakhstan.

This is a rescue craft that is bringing them back, after the Soyuz capsule they arrived in was destroyed, reportedly from a meteor strike.

They will have completed 371 consecutive days in space once they are back, setting the US record for the longest space flight and the Russian record for the longest stay aboard the ISS.

How to watch their return

Nasa and Russian space agency Roscosmos will broadcast parts of their journey.

A live stream on Nasa's website and social media channel will begin at 8am, UAE time, which will show a farewell ceremony on the station.

.@NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio's year in space is not just a milestone; it's a major contribution to our understanding of long-duration missions. His work paves the way for future exploration at the Moon and beyond. pic.twitter.com/d2Zk7xKXLL — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) September 21, 2023

The hatch closure of the Soyuz capsule will take place 20 minutes later.

Coverage will resume at 11.30am, with undocking procedures to take place at this time and Soyuz separation expected at 11.55am.

It will be about a three-hour journey home, with landing scheduled for 3.17pm.

What happened to their spacecraft?

The Soyuz MS-22 craft they had arrived in on February 21, 2022, suffered a coolant leak after it was reportedly struck by a micrometeor in December the same year that left a tiny hole in the structure.

The damages were beyond repair, so Roscosmos and Nasa had no choice but to extend the astronauts' stay aboard the ISS for another six months.

It would have been too dangerous for the crew to fly back because it would not have been able to maintain safe temperatures during re-entry to Earth.

Roscosmos then brought the capsule back empty and sent up a new one.

A replacement crew arrived earlier this month to take over the three astronauts' activities.

Will a year in space affect their health?

This was an extended time in microgravity conditions that could have long-term effects on the crews' bodies, according to doctors.

Dr Anil Grover, a specialist in internal medicine with Prime Hospital in Dubai, told The National in an earlier interview that astronauts can experience vision changes.

“The fluid shifts affecting the eyes can cause changes in vision or cause cataracts,” he said.

“The loss in bone density, even if partially recovered, can make astronauts more prone to fractures later in life, hence the need [for] regular exercise in space.”

Short-term effects include loss of orientation.

Astronauts who spend long periods in space struggle to walk right away because body fluids tend to pool in the upper body while in microgravity conditions.

The fluid shift causes the lower part of the body to become weaker, with muscle and bone density loss.

Once astronauts are back on Earth, gravity helps pull the fluids back down, with astronauts usually walking normally again within a few days.

What happens after they land?

Astronauts and cosmonauts who land on a Soyuz are taken to an airport in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, where sometimes they take part in a small welcome ceremony that is held in their honour, as well as a media briefing.

It is not clear if a ceremony will be held this time.

Mr Rubio will fly back to Houston from there and the Russian cosmonauts will head to Moscow.

All of them will take part in a recovery programme to help their bodies readapt to gravity.