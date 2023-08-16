Churches and Christian homes in Pakistan attacked over blasphemy allegations

Christian homes and churches in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province were attacked on Wednesday by a Muslim mob after allegations a local man had desecrated the Quran, police said.

Footage from the scene showed demonstrators tearing a cross from the roof of a church and throwing furniture out of windows of buildings in Jaranwala, in the Faisalabad district.

A source told The National the riot had forced up to 500 Christians to flee their homes.

Read more Pakistan Independence Day: Celebrating the birth of a homeland

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said he was gutted by the attacks and promised that “stern action” would be taken against the offenders.

Local police chief Rizwan Khan said two men in the Christian community had been accused by neighbours of desecrating pages of the Quran.

He said when a group of Muslims gathered to protest in the town two hours west of Lahore several churches were damaged.

Mr Khan said authorities were working with elders and clerics in Jaranwala to try to restore order.

Christians protest against the Jaranwala attacks during a rally in Karachi. Reuters

Police said they are registering cases against the two men accused of desecrating the Muslim holy book, and all those suspected of being involved in the attacks on the communities would be arrested.

“Our first priority was to save the lives of all the Christians,” Mr Khan said. “We have deployed additional police at the Christian colony.”

An employee of the British Asian Christian Association who is based in Pakistan said up to five churches had been targeted.

Speaking to The National, the man said the protest began about 10am local time after a mosque urged worshippers to demonstrate against the allegations.

“People gathered in their thousands,” the man said. “They attacked churches. They collected Bibles and put them in a pile and burnt them.

“It all started from the allegations of blasphemy and an announcement came from a mosque.

“Christians living in the area have fled to safer places. I think about 500 people have fled so far.

“The police arrived and called in the army.

“It’s such an intense situation.

“We are sending teams of volunteers out to hand out food and water.

“It’s very distressing for people to leave their houses, especially children and women. We don’t know how long it will take to get the situation under control.”

He said he doubted there was any truth behind the allegations that Christian men had damaged a Quran.

“I think no Christian would do such a heinous crime,” he said.

More than a dozen Christians were relocated to a safe house away from the area, he said, and efforts were under way to find accommodation for others forced out of their homes.

Mr Kakar, who was appointed as caretaker prime minister to oversee the national elections in Pakistan last week, condemned the attack.

I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala,#Faisalabad. Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands… https://t.co/GHWUGA1NNq — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) August 16, 2023

“I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad,” he said. “Stern action [will] be taken against those who violate law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on equal basis.”

Bishop Azad Marshall, the moderator bishop of the Church of Pakistan, said that Christians had been tortured by the mob.

There were no reports of injuries from the authorities.

Bishop Marshall said he was "deeply pained" by the violence and called for "justice and action from law enforcement".

"A church building is being burnt as I type this message," he wrote on Twitter. "Bibles have been desecrated and Christians have been tortured and harassed, having been falsely accused of violating the holy Quran."

John Pontifex, a spokesman for Aid to the Church in Need said the “extremely distressing” incident is part of a pattern.

The UK charity works with Christian and Muslim communities in Pakistan to improve relations.

Mr Pontifex told The National that given a string of incidents in recent years, religious minorities live in fear of blasphemy claims because of the violent reaction they tend to spark.

“I was in Faisalabad in March and people are under no illusion about the seriousness of a blasphemy allegation,” he said. “Unfortunately, all this is part of a pattern of distressing activities that have put people under pressure, not only Christian communities but other [minorities] too.

“I know how terrified these communities will be. This is their worst nightmare.

“We will be doing everything we can as an organisation to support them.”

Kamran Michael, a Pakistani senator, said he was "appalled by the reprehensible act of mob violence", and said it was an "attack on religious harmony and tolerance".

He said urgent action is needed to "bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent such incidents in the future".

Allama Raja Nasir, chairman of the MWM Shia political organisation, said he was “deeply saddened” by the incident.