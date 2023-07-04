Indian PM Modi to host virtual SCO meeting with Putin, Xi Jinping and Pakistan's Sharif

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a virtual summit for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

The SCO is an intergovernmental security and economy bloc formed in 2001 by Russia, China and former Soviet states in Central Asia to promote stability in the region and counter western influence from groups such as Nato.

India assumed the rotating presidency of the eight-member group earlier last year and will host the leaders’ summit.

The theme suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Secure SCO – Security, Economic Development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and Environmental protection.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, will attend the summit while Iran, Belarus and Mongolia are invited to the meeting as Observer States.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other heads of state such as Vladimir Putin at the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Heads of State Council Summit in Uzbekistan in 2022.

Heads of six international organisations including the UN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States and others have also been invited to the summit.

The summit was planned as an in-person meeting but was later cancelled. A single session via videoconferencing is expected to begin at 12.30pm IST (11am GST) and last for nearly two hours.

New Delhi has not yet conveyed the reasons for not holding the summit scheduled from July 3 to 5 in person.

The leaders are expected to address critical regional security concerns, explore avenues for enhancing connectivity and trade, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and environment among member countries.

Iran is also likely to be formally inducted as the newest permanent member of the SCO.

It would be Mr Putin’s first appearance on a multilateral platform since the Wagner mutiny last month.

The Foreign Ministers of India, Russia and China held bilateral talks with their Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Foreign Ministers' meeting for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Goa in May.

The top diplomats along with Foreign Ministers of other Central Asian nations also held summit talks and discussions on the process of admitting Iran and Belarus to the SCO as member states.