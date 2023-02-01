Fourteen killed in blaze at Indian wedding gathering

At least 14 people including three children were killed in a fire at an apartment complex in India’s eastern Jharkhand state, where they had gathered for a wedding, police said.

Twelve people were severely burnt as at least 18 were rescued from the 13-storey Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad city late on Tuesday. There are fears that more people remain trapped in the building.

Police said many injured were taken to the city's government hospital.

“Fourteen people died and 12 others were injured in the fire. Several people were in the apartment to attend a marriage function,” police chief Sanjiv Kumar said.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be known. We are focusing on rescue. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.”

It took nearly two hours and a dozen fire crews to extinguish the flames.

Massive fire at Ashirwad Tower, Joraphatak, Dhanbad.

20+ people have succumbed to burn & suffocation, including children, women & older people. This place is only a KM away from my residence. pic.twitter.com/ZSwwVXLCWt — Rounak Surolia 🇮🇳 (@rounak_surolia) January 31, 2023

In television footage, several policemen are seen escorting the people including children from the building to safety.

Local news reports said that the blaze broke out on the fourth floor of the apartment, reportedly from an earthen lamp as people gathered for the wedding celebrations.

Some residents reportedly tried to jump out of the window.

Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the victims. He announced a compensation of 200,000 rupees ($2,500) to the bereaved families of those killed and 50,000 rupees for those injured.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in Dhanbad. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” Mr Modi's office tweeted.

It was the second fire tragedy in the city in less than a week.

At least five people were killed after fire broke out at the storeroom of a private hospital on Saturday.

India has a poor fire safety record and incidents are common across the country, where lax enforcement of building laws has led to numerous tragedies.

Nearly 10,000 people were killed in fire accidents across the country in 2020, according to the National Crime Records Bureau, making it one of the biggest public safety hazards in the country.

India is undertaking a rapid expansion of cities and towns, where multistorey structures — both residential and commercial — operate without any official monitoring or safeguards such as fire exits and alarm systems.