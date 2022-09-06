South Korea set for Typhoon Hinnamnor with power outages and flooding expected

Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in South Korea early on Tuesday, causing power outages and leaving one person missing, but with few early reports of major damage as it headed back to sea.

The typhoon, one of the most powerful to bear down on the country in decades, hit the country's southern island of Jeju overnight before making landfall near the port city of Busan, which was battered by huge waves and heavy rain, damaging beachfront roads and shops.

The typhoon was moving at a speed of 43 metres per second when it made landfall, authorities said.

A 25-year-old man went missing after falling into a rain-swollen stream in the eastern coastal city of Ulsan, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.

As a precaution, authorities closed more than 600 schools nationwide, and local carriers grounded some 250 domestic flights, but service gradually resumed Tuesday as Hinnamnor headed towards Japan.

North Korea had also been bracing for the storm, with leader Kim Jong-un overseeing a meeting in Pyongyang to assess the country's disaster response preparedness, official state media reported on Tuesday.

Experts say North Korea is particularly vulnerable to flooding and heavy rains due to deforestation and poor irrigation.

A man walks along a damaged road in Gyeongju on Tuesday as Typhoon Hinnamnor hit South Korea's southern provinces. Yonhap/AFP

As of Tuesday morning, 3,463 people had been evacuated, mostly from the southern regions, according to the authorities.

The typhoon has forced hundreds of flight cancellations, suspension of business operations and school closings.

A spokesperson for Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering said there were no incidents at its shipyard so far, and it halted production on Tuesday morning as planned.

Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries said it planned to resume work on Tuesday afternoon. Both shipyards were located in or near the path of the typhoon.