Kabul mosque blast kills at least 20

A huge explosion struck a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday, witnesses and police said, with many people feared dead or injured.

Police said there were numerous casualties but did not say how many. One Taliban intelligence official told Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further. Other outlets quoted an unidentified official as giving a death toll of 20.

Witnesses said the powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighbourhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings. Ambulances rushed to the spot.

"A blast happened inside a mosque ... the blast has casualties but the numbers are not clear yet," said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran.

Italian NGO Emergency said it had received 27 casualties from the blast, including five children.

🔴 #Afghanistan #Kabul: 27 people received at our hospital so far following an explosion in the PD17 area. 5 children among them, including a 7-year-old. — EMERGENCY NGO (@emergency_ngo) August 17, 2022

The Taliban intelligence official said the explosion occurred in a mosque among worshippers in Khair Khana area of Afghanistan's capital city.

The imam of the mosque was among those killed and the death toll could still rise, the source said. Intelligence teams were at blast site and investigations were continuing.

Other officials in the Taliban government did not reply to repeated requests to confirm the number of casualties.