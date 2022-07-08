Japan ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe shot during campaign speech

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital in cardiac arrest after being shot while delivering a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

The broadcaster aired footage showing Mr Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him.

READ MORE Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe steps down due to poor health

Mr Abe was holding his chest, his shirt smeared with blood. NHK said he was then rushed to a hospital. The fire department said he is showing no vital signs, NHK said on Twitter.

A man has arrested for attempted murder.

The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, said NHK, citing police sources.

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. AP

NHK said two consecutive gunshots were heard during Mr Abe's campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

Kyodo News said the former premier was not conscious and appeared to be in cardiac arrest when he was taken to hospital.

The US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, said he was "saddened and shocked" by the shooting.

"We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former prime minister Abe Shinzo," he said.

"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States. The US Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and people of Japan."

Mr Abe stepped down as Prime Minister over health problems in 2020.

This is a developing story