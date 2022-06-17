Earthquake hits Afghanistan with tremors felt in Pakistan

A magnitude-5.1 earthquake struck north-eastern Afghanistan on Friday, with tremors felt in Pakistan's major northern cities.

The earthquake struck in the Zebak district of Badakhshan province, about 33 kilometres west of Askasham, at about 1.52pm local time, at a depth of 221 kilometres, initial data from the US Geological Survey showed.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar and Islamabad, social media users in neighbouring Pakistan reported.

No injuries or damage was reported by authorities immediately after the earthquake struck.