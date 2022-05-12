Ranil Wickremesinghe to be appointed Sri Lanka's PM: party official

Five-time former Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be reappointed on Thursday in an effort to bring stability to the nation, engulfed in a political and economic crisis, a party official said.

“He is being sworn in as prime minister this evening because a number of members of Parliament have asked him to take over and solve the country’s problems,” said Vajira Abeywardena, an official of the United National Party, which Mr Wickremesinghe heads.

Mr Abeywardena said more than 160 lawmakers in the 225-member Parliament support Mr Wickremesinghe’s selection, but this could not be verified independently. There was no immediate comment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has the power to appoint the prime minister.

If Mr Rajapaksa selects Mr Wickremesinghe, it would be seen as an attempt to end violence triggered by the crisis and restore international credibility as his government negotiates a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund and debt restructuring plans.

Pedestrians cross a street after a nationwide curfew was lifted for a few hours in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Bloomberg

A magistrate on Thursday barred 13 members of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, including former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, from travelling overseas, local news website Newswire reported, citing unnamed sources.

It also includes Mahinda’s son and former cabinet member Namal Rajapaksa. The court was acting on an application moved by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka and demonstrators who were attacked by government supporters during Monday’s violence, the report added.

A curfew was lifted Thursday morning only to be reimposed after a six-hour break allowing Sri Lanka's 22 million people to stock up on essentials.

Sri Lankans have suffered months of severe shortages of food, fuel and medicines and long power cuts after the government, short on foreign currency to pay its debts, halted many imports.

The South Asian island nation's central bank chief warned Wednesday that the economy will "collapse beyond redemption" unless a new government was urgently appointed.