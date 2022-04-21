Several feared dead in Afghan explosion at Mazar-i-Sharif mosque

Blast hit a Shiite place of worship in the main city of northern Balkh province

A Taliban fighter stands guard in front of a school, in Kabul. The country has been rocked by several bomb blasts targeting institutions and places of worship in recent days. AP Photo
The National
Apr 21, 2022

An explosion at a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif has caused several deaths and injuries, according to a local Taliban commander.

The blast took place at a Shiite mosque, Zabihullah Noorani, the head of the Balkh province information department, told the Associated Press.

In another attack on Thursday, a roadside bomb wounded at least two children in the Afghan capital, Kabul, police said.

Police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a tweet that the explosives went off in a road in a mostly Shiite neighbourhood in western Kabul. Several explosions targeted educational institutions in the same area two days earlier, killing at least six people, mostly children, and wounding 17 others.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Thursday’s explosion.

This is a developing story.

Updated: April 21, 2022, 10:37 AM
Breaking newsAfghanistan
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Several feared dead in Afghanistan mosque explosion
An image that illustrates this article UAE and India's landmark CEPA trade agreement to take effect on May 1