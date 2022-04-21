Several feared dead in Afghan explosion at Mazar-i-Sharif mosque

An explosion at a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif has caused several deaths and injuries, according to a local Taliban commander.

The blast took place at a Shiite mosque, Zabihullah Noorani, the head of the Balkh province information department, told the Associated Press.

In another attack on Thursday, a roadside bomb wounded at least two children in the Afghan capital, Kabul, police said.

Police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a tweet that the explosives went off in a road in a mostly Shiite neighbourhood in western Kabul. Several explosions targeted educational institutions in the same area two days earlier, killing at least six people, mostly children, and wounding 17 others.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Thursday’s explosion.

This is a developing story.