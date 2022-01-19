Three sailors killed after Indian navy ship explosion in Mumbai

India's defence ministry says crew acted quickly after explosion to bring the situation under control on the 'INS Ranvir'

The 'INS Ranvir' had been on cross-coast duty from the Eastern Naval Command since November and was due to return to its home port when the blast occurred. Photo: AFP
Jan 19, 2022

An explosion on an Indian navy ship killed three sailors on Tuesday, the defence ministry said.

It was unclear whether others were injured or what caused the blast.

The crew on the INS Ranvir acted quickly to bring the situation under control and no major damage had been reported, the ministry said.

The blast occurred in an internal compartment on the ship while it was at the Naval Dockyard in the western city of Mumbai, officials said.

A board of inquiry has been set up to investigate what happened.

The Ranvir has been on cross-coast duty from the Eastern Naval Command since November and was due to return to its home port shortly, the ministry's statement said.

Updated: January 19th 2022, 5:12 AM
