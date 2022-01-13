Five dead and 50 injured in West Bengal train crash

At least five people were killed and 30 injured after 12 coaches of a train derailed in India’s eastern Jalpaiguri district late on Thursday.

The Guwahati-Bikaner Express train derailed near the Maynaguri town of Jalpaiguri in eastern West Bengal state at around 5pm.

"Five persons are confirmed dead and around 45-50 injured. They have been taken to various government hospitals for treatment," Moumita Godara Basu, district magistrate, told The National.

"The rescue work is almost over but the teams of NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force) and State defence relief force, civil defence volunteers and administration are here...in some bogies gas-cutter work is still ongoing...it is unlikely anyone has survived but most passengers have been rescued."

Disaster management and rescue teams work at the site of the train accident near Moynaguri railway station in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal on January 13, 2022. AFP

An enquiry committee has been set up and the railways minister is on his way to the accident site.

“In an unfortunate accident, 12 Coaches of Bikaner — Guwahati EXP. derailed near New Maynaguri (West Bengal) this evening. Personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations,” Ashwini Vaishnaw, the railways minister, said.

The injured were rushed to government hospitals and at least 250 passengers were rescued.

Many passengers are believed to be trapped in the derailed coaches and rescue teams are trying to cut open the mangled carriages.

“We have received three bodies and rushed 30 people to the hospital … the rescue work is continuing,” Debrashi Dutta, district top police officer, told The National.

Television news channels showed images of the derailed carriages as rescued passengers stood in shock, some with their luggage.

“I felt a sudden jolt and the train derailed … there was a commotion. When we ran outside, we saw the trains derailed,” a passenger told a local news channel.

Two teams from National Disaster Relief Force, comprising 100 personnel, rushed to the site.

The government has announced compensation for the bereaved families of the victims and those injured.

The train was carrying a total of 1,200 passengers, and had started from western Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.