Amazon India executives detained in drug investigation, police say

A number of Amazon executive directors have been charged by police investigating alleged illegal drug sales on the site, Indian police said on Saturday.

Police said in a statement on Saturday that they pressed charges against Amazon India’s executive directors after failing to get satisfactory answers during an investigation.

A spokesperson from Amazon told The National that the company is co-operating with police. It was not immediately clear how many Amazon staff were charged.

“Based on a difference of facts in the reply and interpretation of the document provided by Amazon, the executive directors of the Amazon company have been accused of having committed a criminal act under Section 38 of the NDPS Act,” the police statement said.

Firms or companies can be held guilty if they or people associated with them are found guilty of sale or trafficking of banned drugs under Section 38 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Indian police last week arrested two men they allege were selling drugs on Amazon, police said. They have been arrested under India’s anti-narcotics law, after allegations that they were using the e-commerce platform to sell marijuana.

Police said those suspects are not Amazon employees but private individuals who had registered their business on the platform and were selling the drugs through it.

The police have now charged them over the alleged sale of banned drugs.

Police in Bhind in central Madhya Pradesh state had alleged to have busted a drug trafficking racket last week and arrested two people who were accused of selling the banned substances on the platform in the guise of Stevia, a “natural sweeteners”.

Last week, police said they arrested Kallu Pawaiya and Brijendra Tomar and seized 20kg of the banned contrabands worth rupees 210,000 ($2,825) from them during a raid at an eatery.

During the investigation, they also claim that Kallu had sold 1,000kg of narcotics through the website and transacted business worth 11 million rupees ($148,000).

“The men had registered themselves with fake names on the Amazon website and smuggled marijuana as natural sweeteners from Visakhapatnam and delivered it to their clients,” Manoj Kumar Singh, Bhind police officer, said in a statement.

Amazon told The National that the company is co-operating with the police probe and assured that the company will ensure full compliance to Indian laws.

A company spokesperson said that the platform does “not allow the listing and sale of products which are prohibited under law to be sold in India”.

“Amazon has a high bar on compliance and contractually our sellers are required to comply with all applicable laws for selling their products,” a spokesperson said.

A 2018 report by United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) released in early 2019 said that India was emerging as one of the regions in South Asia where purchasing of drugs over the internet, particularly on darknet using cryptocurrencies, was rampant.

The report said it had identified more than 1,000 drug listings across 50 online crypto-market platforms and blamed emergence of internet pharmacies in India for the spurt in the trade.

A 2021 report by UNODC said China and India emerged as top countries in Asia on 19 major darknet markets analysed over 2011-2020.

Last year anti-narcotics police in Delhi claimed to have arrested India’s first darknet narcotics dealer after they arrested a 21-year-old hotel management graduate over alleged sale of banned drugs to clients in the USA, UK, Romania, Spain and some other European countries.

Police said that the accused had sent hundreds of drug parcels and said they seized 55,000 psychotropic tablets from that included tramadol, zolpidem, and alprazolam.