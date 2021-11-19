Narendra Modi says India will scrap controversial farm laws

Decision comes after more than a year of mass protests by farmers

The National
Nov 19, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he has decided to repeal three controversial farm laws against which farmers have protested for more than a year.

“Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws,” Mr Modi said in an address to the nation.

“In the parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws.”

Read more
At least eight killed in clashes over India’s farming laws

The laws passed in September last year allow farmers to sell produce to buyers other than government-regulated wholesale markets, where growers are assured of a minimum price.

Mr Modi's government has defended the laws, saying they were necessary to modernise the agriculture sector and would boost production through private investment. But the farmers said the laws would affect their earnings by ending guaranteed pricing and force them to sell their crops to corporations at cheaper prices.

The announcement comes ahead of local elections in key states where farmers are an influential voting bloc.

Image 1 of 12

Indian farmers gather during the ongoing protest after police tried to stop them from entering in Delhi to protest against new agricultural laws. EPA

Updated: November 19th 2021, 4:52 AM
IndiaNarendra ModiAgriculture
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Narendra Modi says India will scrap controversial farm laws
An image that illustrates this article Kim Kardashian helps Afghan women football players start new life in UK
An image that illustrates this article India's Paytm sinks 27% on first trading day after country's biggest IPO
An image that illustrates this article University students build homes that plug into desert sunshine at Dubai solar farm