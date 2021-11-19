Narendra Modi says India will scrap controversial farm laws

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he has decided to repeal three controversial farm laws against which farmers have protested for more than a year.

“Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws,” Mr Modi said in an address to the nation.

“In the parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws.”

The laws passed in September last year allow farmers to sell produce to buyers other than government-regulated wholesale markets, where growers are assured of a minimum price.

Mr Modi's government has defended the laws, saying they were necessary to modernise the agriculture sector and would boost production through private investment. But the farmers said the laws would affect their earnings by ending guaranteed pricing and force them to sell their crops to corporations at cheaper prices.

The announcement comes ahead of local elections in key states where farmers are an influential voting bloc.