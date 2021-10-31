At least 10 wounded in Tokyo knife attack

A man brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, police said on Sunday.

Japan's NHK public television said at least 10 passengers were injured, one seriously.

The attacker, identified only as a man in his 20s, was arrested and was being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said.

Local media reported that a 24-year-old man dressed as Batman's Joker attacked passengers as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings.

"I thought it was a Halloween stunt," one witness told the Yomiuri newspaper, recalling the moment he saw other passengers running in a panic towards his train car. "Then, I saw a man walking this way, slowly waving a long knife." He said there was blood on the knife.

His motive was not immediately known.

Tokyo police officials said the attack happened inside the Keio train near Kokuryo station.

Television footage showed a number of firefighters, police officials and paramedics rescuing passengers, many of whom escaped through train windows.

NHK said the suspect, after stabbing passengers, poured a liquid resembling oil and set fire to it.

The attack was the second involving a knife on a Tokyo train in two months.

In August, the day before the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony, a 36-year-old man stabbed 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo in a random burst of violence.

The suspect later told police that he wanted to attack women who looked happy.