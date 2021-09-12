North Korea says it launched new long-range cruise missiles

Photos purported to be of long-range cruise missile tests in North Korea on September 11 and 12. KCNA via Reuters

North Korea said it successfully test-fired “new type, long-range” cruise missiles on September 11 and 12, the state news agency reported.

They travelled for two hours and 10 minutes above the land and water of North Korea, and hit targets 1,500 kilometres away, KCNA said.

The new missile is a strategic weapon of “great significance” in meeting the key targets of a five-year plan to develop the country's defence science and weapon system, state media reported.

Read more North Korea's military parade replaces missiles with paramilitaries

“The efficiency and practicality of the weapon system operation was confirmed to be excellent,” KCNA said.

Last week, North Korea staged its first military-style parade since Joe Biden became US President.

Leader Kim Jong-un presided over the event, where displays of his state’s weaponry were scaled down from previous exhibitions.

There were no ballistic missiles, which are faster and harder to intercept than cruise missiles, on show.

South Korea’s Defence Ministry declined to comment on the news.

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert