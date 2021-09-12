North Korea says it launched new long-range cruise missiles

North Korea said it successfully test-fired “new type, long-range” cruise missiles on September 11 and 12, the state news agency reported.
They travelled for two hours and 10 minutes above the land and water of North Korea, and hit targets 1,500 kilometres away, KCNA said.
The new missile is a strategic weapon of “great significance” in meeting the key targets of a five-year plan to develop the country's defence science and weapon system, state media reported.
“The efficiency and practicality of the weapon system operation was confirmed to be excellent,” KCNA said.
Last week, North Korea staged its first military-style parade since Joe Biden became US President.
Leader Kim Jong-un presided over the event, where displays of his state’s weaponry were scaled down from previous exhibitions.
There were no ballistic missiles, which are faster and harder to intercept than cruise missiles, on show.
South Korea’s Defence Ministry declined to comment on the news.
Pools
A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors
B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy
C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy
D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts
Recent winners
2018 – Dubai College
2017 – British School Al Khubairat
2016 – Dubai English Speaking School
2015 – Al Ain Amblers
2014 – Dubai College
- Don’t do it more than once in three days
- Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days
- Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode
- Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well
- Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days
- Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates
- Manage your sleep
- People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting
- Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert
