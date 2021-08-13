Embassies evacuate staff from Afghanistan as Taliban claim two major cities

An Afghan National Army helicopter flies over the Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul on July 16, 2021. (AFP)

Western embassies and aid agencies began evacuating civilian staff from Afghanistan on Friday after the Taliban claimed to have captured two of its biggest cities in an advance that has raised fears of the collapse of the US-backed government.

The capture of Kandahar and Herat — the country's second and third largest cities — would represent the Taliban's two most significant victories since they began a broad offensive in May as US-led foreign forces withdrew under a deal struck between the militants and the US last year.

In response to the Taliban's swift and violent advances, the Pentagon said it would send about 3,000 extra troops within 48 hours to help evacuate US embassy staff.

Britain said it would deploy around 600 troops to help its citizens leave while other embassies and aid groups said they too were getting their people out.

“It's best to reduce our footprint not just because there's an increasing threat of violence but also resources,” an official at the Turkish embassy in Kabul said on Friday.

“Medical facilities are under massive pressure. We also are mindful of Covid-19 and testing has almost come to a pause.”

The speed of the Taliban offensive has sparked recriminations among many Afghans over President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw US troops, 20 years after they ousted the Taliban after the September 11 attacks on the United States.

Mr Biden said this week he did not regret his decision, noting Washington has spent more than $1 trillion in America's longest war and lost thousands of troops.

The US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday and told him the US “remains invested in the security and stability of Afghanistan”. They also said the US was committed to supporting a political solution.

"Kandahar is completely conquered. The Mujahideen reached Martyrs' Square," a Taliban spokesman tweeted on an officially recognised account.

The claim was backed up by officials and residents, who told AFP government forces had withdrawn en masse to a military facility outside the southern city.

Hours later, the Taliban said they had also taken control of the Lashkar Gah, the capital of neighbouring Helmand province.

A security source confirmed the fall of the city, telling AFP the Afghan military and government officials had evacuated the city after striking a local ceasefire deal with the militants.

The government has now effectively lost control of most of the country, following an eight-day blitz into urban centres by the Taliban that has also stunned Kabul's American backers.

The government still holds the main city in the north — Mazar-i-Sharif — and Jalalabad, near the Pakistani border in the east, as well as Kabul.

On Wednesday, a US defence official cited US intelligence as saying the Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days and possibly take it over within 90.

The United Nations has warned that a Taliban offensive reaching the capital would have a “catastrophic impact on civilians” but there is little hope for negotiations to end the fighting with the Taliban apparently set on a military victory.

In the withdrawal deal struck with former US president Donald Trump's administration last year, the insurgents agreed not to attack US-led foreign forces as they withdrew.

They also made a commitment to discuss peace but intermittent meetings with government representatives have proved fruitless. International envoys to Afghan negotiations in Qatar called for an accelerated peace process as a “matter of great urgency” and for a halt to attacks on cities.

Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said this week the Taliban had refused to negotiate unless Mr Ghani resigned. Many people on both sides would view that as tantamount to the government's surrender, leaving little to discuss but terms.

The UN Security Council was discussing a draft statement that would condemn the Taliban attacks, threaten sanctions, and affirm the non-recognition of an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, diplomats said.

The biog Profession: Senior sports presenter and producer Marital status: Single Favourite book: Al Nabi by Jibran Khalil Jibran Favourite food: Italian and Lebanese food Favourite football player: Cristiano Ronaldo Languages: Arabic, French, English, Portuguese and some Spanish Website: www.liliane-tannoury.com

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

