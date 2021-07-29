Afghanistan education minister fears return of Taliban and dark days for women

File photo: Zinat Karimi, 17, raises her hand during 10th-grade class at the Zarghoona high school on July 25 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Getty Images

Afghanistan’s education minister has painted a devastating picture of how the Taliban's return could overturn two decades of progress for women in the country.

Rangina Hamidi said she was confident in her country’s security forces, but feared a return to the dark days of 1996 when the Taliban controlled most of Afghanistan and heavily restricted the rights of females.

Violence is surging in Afghanistan as the Taliban expand their presence through rural areas of the country and clash with Afghan security forces. Nato forces, which have been in Afghanistan in some form since 2001, are withdrawing from the country.

“My biggest fear is, God forbid, a return of 1996 when, literally, girls were pulled out of school, schools were shut down, female teachers were sent home, female workers in any sector were sent home,” Ms Hamidi, the first female Afghan education minister since the Taliban was ousted from Kabul on 2001, told The National.

“I'm hoping, and I have confidence in my government that we will fight to not have that repeat itself. But it it is a fear.”

Ms Hamidi was speaking on the sidelines of the Global Education Summit in London, which aims to raise at least $5 billion to support the work of the Global Partnership for Education. GPE is the only fund and partnership dedicated exclusively to transforming education in lower-income countries.

Ms Hamidi said that any return to Taliban repression of women would be a “double failure” for her.

“One, on behalf of the general government and representative of the government, but second because I am a woman,” she said.

But she also spoke of “the promise that the international community made 20 years ago, to all Afghan women and Afghan girls”, when the UK, US and local allies such as the Northern Alliance pushed the Taliban out of power, offering the possibility of an education to those to whom it had been denied.

On the prospect of the Taliban returning to power in some form, she said: “If the move is to align the international community's commitment with the Taliban to come back in whatever shape or form they would like and without considering the gains of the past 20 years ... that's going to be a huge loss on the trust that the Afghan population had in the international community as well.”

Afghan government and Taliban representatives have been holding largely unsuccessful peace talks in Doha, Qatar amid the violence.

Ms Hamidi said much more work needed to be done to improve the Afghan education system. While the large investments in the education sector in the past two decades led to more schools opening, she said the quality had not been given enough attention. Ms Hamidi, who took on the role of education minister last year, highlighted that students before the Communist coup in the late 1970s spent 40 per cent more time on reading and writing compared with today.

Afghanistan’s education minister Rangini Hamidi at the Global Education Summit in London. YouTube

“When we graduate kids who are semi-illiterate, even after 12 years of giving their time to us, I do consider it a shame on the ministry's efforts. Why haven't we focused on the basics?

“Yes, it's wonderful to show to the international community that we've raised our bar graph on attracting more and more students year by year and building more schools. That's an important element, I'm not denying that. But how come we did not focus on the basics to help us bring the quality education that we needed?”

But she said that perspective was important and that in 2001, the country was “recovering from zero”.

Ms Hamidi referred to a previous conversation she had with Hamid Karzai, Afghanistan’s president from 2001-2014. He reminded her that 20 years ago, the goal was just getting the schools open and the children in.

“There's a lot of positives, we cannot deny that. The mere fact that schools have increased in their numbers. The amount of children going to school today, beats any record in our history that we've had, even beyond the past 20 years.

“A lot of the progress is our young generation, the generation that has become adults in the past 20 years, they're a product of our education system, good or bad.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

