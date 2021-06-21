WHO to set up vaccine hub in South Africa

The head of the World Health Organisation says it is in discussions with companies and institutions to create the first technology transfer hub for coronavirus vaccines in South Africa.

At a press briefing in Geneva, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the consortium involves a company called Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines, which will act as a hub for making mRNA vaccines and providing training to other manufacturers to make these inoculations.

“WHO is facilitating this effort by establishing the criteria for technology transfer,” Dr Tedros said.

“We are now in discussions with several companies that have indicated interest in providing their mRNA technology.”

Dr Tedros said that while Covid-19 infections had been declining for eight weeks straight globally, cases had jumped by 40 per cent in Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said many people in developing countries were “still struggling for access to vaccines that are made in their billions in the north.”

He said the unequal vaccine distribution was unfair, describing those in rich countries as having lives “worth much more than the lives of those in poorer countries”.

WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan also said the agency would be following up with Olympic and Japanese authorities about their decision on Monday to allow domestic fans to attend the Summer Games.

However, Dr Ryan noted Japan’s recent Covid-19 rates were lower than those seen in many other countries, including Britain, the US, France and the Netherlands.