US and UN push Ethiopia to probe Tigray market air strike

The United States and the United Nations on Wednesday called on Ethiopia to investigate an air strike on a busy market in the village of Togoga in northern Tigray that killed dozens of people.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the "reprehensible act" in the turbulent province on Tuesday, which killed at least 51 people and left more than 100 others injured, according to reports.

"We urge the Ethiopian authorities to ensure full and unhindered medical access to the victims immediately," Mr Price said in a statement.

"We also call for an urgent and independent investigation, as well as remedial action, to hold those responsible for this attack accountable."

Ramesh Rajasingham, the UN’s acting head of humanitarian affairs, said he was “deeply disturbed” by the attack and reports of soldiers blocking roads and holding up ambulances.

“I call on the Ethiopian authorities to carry out a prompt and effective investigation into this attack and subsequent acts depriving victims of medical treatment, and to prosecute perpetrators of serious violations of international humanitarian law,” Mr Rajasingham said.

The @ICRC has been evacuating wounded people from #Togoga in the #Tigray region of #Ethiopia where military carried out airstrikes on the town, but the military told @BBCAfrica the attack was “to neutralize members of a terrorist group,” and “innocent people” were not targeted. – Roncliffe Odit (@RoncliffeOdit) June 23, 2021

The reported air strike comes amid some of the fiercest fighting to hit Tigray since the conflict erupted in November, when Ethiopian forces backed by neighbouring Eritrea and allied militias entered the region to oust the ruling Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Wounded patients being treated at Ayder Hospital in the regional capital, Mekele, told healthcare workers that a plane had dropped a bomb on the Togoga market, according to The Associated Press.

The patients included a two-year-old with “abdominal trauma” and a six-year-old, a nurse said.

An ambulance carrying a wounded baby to Mekele, almost 60km away by road, was blocked for two hours. The baby died on the way, the nurse said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Hailu Kebede, foreign affairs head for the Salsay Woyane Tigray opposition party, who comes from Togoga, said that one fleeing witness had counted more than 30 bodies in the remote village.

A convoy of ambulances attempting to reach Togoga, about 25km west of Tigray’s main city Mekele, was turned back on Tuesday afternoon by soldiers near Tukul, health workers said.

Several more ambulances were turned back later in the day and on Wednesday morning, but one group of medical workers was able to reach the site on Tuesday evening via a different route.

“Attacks directed against civilians and indiscriminate attacks are prohibited, and all parties must take constant care to spare civilians throughout military operations,” Mr Rajasingham said.

The man-made famine in #Tigray is the result of the decisions of those in power. 350,000 people are dying for lack of food. Millions more are at risk. We need a ceasefire. We need action at the top from those in power to stop the fighting and allow UN aid in.@OneWorldCNN pic.twitter.com/hGsS2g52xu – Ambassador Barbara Woodward (@BWoodward_UN) June 23, 2021

This month, humanitarian agencies said that 350,00 people in Tigray are facing famine.

Aid workers have said they have been repeatedly denied access to several parts of the region.