Casualties feared as large earthquake strikes Morocco

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck central Morocco late on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, panicking residents and tourists in Marrakesh and raising fears of casualties.

Images on social media showed panicking crowds as the ancient city shook. Local media reported that some people had been trapped under rubble but The National could not immediately confirm this.

Read More Millions of earthquake survivors in Syria still need help

The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 18.5km and occurred in the Atlas Mountains about 72km south-west of Marrakesh at just after 11pm local time, according to the USGS.

Unverified videos shared on social media showed buildings shaking and people running out and congregating outside. Other videos showed rubble in the streets and damage to buildings.

USGS's Pager system, which provides preliminary assessments on the impact of earthquakes, issued an orange alert for economic losses, estimating significant damage is likely, and a yellow alert for shaking-related fatalities, indicating some casualties are possible.

USGS said that "the population in this region lives in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking."

Morocco experiences frequent earthquakes in its northern region due to its position between the African and Eurasian plates.

In 2004, at least 628 people were killed and 926 injured when a quake hit Al Hoceima in north-eastern Morocco.

The 1980, the 7.3-magnitude El Asnam earthquake in neighbouring Algeria was one of the largest and most destructive earthquakes in recent history. It killed 2,500 people and left at least 300,000 homeless.

- Agencies contributed to this report.